Dream11 Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Team, Prediction And Team News For IPL 2021 Game

The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Punjab Kings in the 4th match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Monday, April 12. The contest will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The highly-anticipated match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings preview

The two star-studded teams are all set to open their Indian Premier League campaign on Monday as they battle it out in the fourth match of the competition. Both sides failed to finish in the top four last year and will be keen to perform significantly better this season. Rajasthan Royals have announced a new captain for this edition and Indian's young wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was handed the reins of the side ahead of the tournament. Apart from Samson, overseas players Ben Stokes and Chris Morris are expected to play a major role for the inaugural champions.

The KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings side also built an impressive line-up for the season. Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul and Chris Gayle did most of the damage with the bat for the side last year, and they will have a responsibility to provide their team with a spectacular start this year as well. The two teams have locked horns 21 times so far. The Rajasthan Royals have emerged victorious 12 times, whereas the Punjab Kings have 9 wins to their name.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Mumbai weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, conditions seem ideal for an uninterrupted RR vs PBKS live contest. Clear skies are expected during the match and there are no chances of rain as well. The temperatures are likely to hover around 31 degrees during the game.

RR vs PBKS dream11 prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings pitch report

The wicket at Wankhede is expected to be favourable towards the batters. Considering the smaller boundaries and lightning-fast outfields, a high-scoring contest is on the cards. Chasing teams have had an advantage on the surface, and the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first on the surface.

Average first innings score: 166 (74 matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 38, Lost – 36

RR vs PBKS Dream11 team: Injury and availability news

Rajasthan Royals' premier fast bowler Jofra Archer will not be available for the game due to an injury. Moreover, South Africa's dynamic batsman David Miller also will not feature in the contest as he is currently serving his mandatory quarantine period.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: Problem playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Manan Vohra, Ben Stokes, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande.

Punjab Kings: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (c&wk), Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Jhye Richardson.

RR vs PBKS player record

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul was the leading run-scorer in the previous edition with 670 runs from 14 matches. Rajasthan's Jofra Archer and Punjab's Mohammed Shami claimed 20 wickets each in 14 matches last year.

RR vs PBKS best team: Top picks for RR vs PBKS

KL Rahul played a number of spectacular knocks for his franchise in the previous edition. The batsman will be high on confidence after smashing a fabulous century against England in the India vs England ODI series. Sanju Samson also showcased stunning form last season and is expected to be Rajasthan Royals' most destructive batter this year as well. Moreover, Ben Stokes and Chris Morris also are likely to make a significant impact with their all-round performances.

RR vs PBKS best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – L Rahul, Ben Stokes, J Buttler, S Samson

Vice-Captain – M Agarwal, C Morris, Y Jaiswal

KL Rahul and Ben Stokes will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 team

Keeper – J Buttler, L Rahul (C), S Samson

Batsmen – D Singh, M Agarwal, Y Jaiswal

All-Rounders – B Stokes (VC), C Morris

Bowlers – J Unadkat, J Richardson, M Shami

RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction

Rajasthan Royals are likely to trump the Punjab Kings in their opening encounter.

Image source: Rajasthan Royals / Punjab Kings / Twitter