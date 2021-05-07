Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast GICB Vs SSCS Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will take on the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in the 16th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 7, 2021. Here are the GICB vs SSCS live streaming details, how to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars match preview

With their spot in the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 playoffs already confirmed, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will come into this match wanting to gain as many points as they can. At the 2nd place on the points table after two wins and two losses, the side will hope to get back on a winning streak and maintain it. Meanwhile, the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters are at the 6th place with one win and one loss from their games so far. A win in this match could take them straight to third place.

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars squads

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius (C), Zidane Arthur, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Lee Solomon, Khan Elcock, Dalton Polius, Vernillius Gabriel (WK), Bolton Sayers, Jeandell Cyril, Ryan Goodman, Udell Preville, Rouce Paul, Vidal Crandon.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Ashley Hippolyte, Keither Prospere, Denver Didier, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Kervell Prospere, Jervan Charles, Quint Mesmain, Shanii Mesmain (C), Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Tenncay Hippolyte (WK), Julian Sylvester.

GICB vs SSCS live streaming and GICB vs SSCS live scores details

The Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The GICB vs SSCS live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

GICB vs SSCS pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 76 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. AccuWeather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with 66% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

GICB vs SSCS prediction

According to our GICB vs SSCS Dream11 prediction, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will win this match.

Note: The GICB vs SSCS prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: St. Lucia T10 Instagram

