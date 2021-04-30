Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast Live Stream: Where To Watch In UK, UAE, USA And West Indies?

After a successful run in 2020, the second season of the St Lucia T10 Blast will get underway from April 30, 2021. This edition of the tournament will see a total of 12 teams go up against each other for the prestigious trophy. A total of 30 games will be played over the course of two weeks, with the top two teams meeting at the final, on 15th May.

SSCS vs VFSS live streaming and SSCS vs VFSS live scores details

The Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Vieux Fort South Sunrisers match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the SSCS vs VFSS live streaming can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. Fans in other countries in the subcontinent may also be able to watch and follow the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast on the FanCode app and website. The live scores and updates for the tournament will be available on FanCode as well.

SSCS vs VFSS live streaming and telecast in West Indies

Meanwhile, according to a statement by Shaun Alcindor, the vice-president of the St.Lucia National Cricket Association, fans in the Caribbean will be able to follow the entire Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast live on television on the Sports Max channel - the channel of choice for cricket content in the region. The SSCS vs VFSS live stream in West Indies will also be available on the SLNCA Facebook page as well as on the Calabash TV facebook/youtube pages. The SSCS vs VFSS match will begin at 4:30 PM local time from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on April 30, 2021.

St. Lucia T10 Blast where to watch in UAE?

The answer to 'St. Lucia T10 Blast where to watch in UAE?' is that fans in the Middle East will not be able to watch the tournament live on television. According to a report by thevoiceslu.com, fans around the world can still follow the T10 blast matches for 2021 on the SLNCA Facebook page. The match will begin at 8:00 PM UAE time.

St. Lucia T10 Blast live in UK

Unlike most other tournaments, fans in the UK will not have the option of watching the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in UK on television. Instead, they will also have to rely on the St.Lucia National Cricket Association's Facebook streaming if they wish to follow the series. The SSCS vs VFSS match will begin at 5:30 PM, UK time.

St. Lucia T10 Blast USA live streaming

Similar to that of the UK and UAE, fans in the US will not be able to find the St. Lucia T10 Blast USA live streaming on their usual, Willow TV. Instead, they too will have to catch the series on the SLNCA Facebook page. The match will begin at 12:30 PM EST.

Image Credits: St. Lucia T10 Blast Instagram