Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast MAC Vs VFNR Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Preview

The Mabouya Valley Constrictors will take on the Vieux Fort North Raiders in the 14th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 6, 2021. Here are the MAC vs VFNR live streaming details, how to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Mabouya Valley Constrictors vs Vieux Fort North Raiders match preview

With only two spots in the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 playoffs the Mabouya Valley Constrictors and the Vieux Fort North Raiders will be keen to come out of this match with 2 points to their name. In last place on the points table due to their abysmal run rate of -4.633, the Mabouya Valley Constrictors will hope to turn their luck around with a win on Thursday. On the other hand, the Vieux Fort North Raiders will come into this match off of a win over the Central Castries in their first game of the season. In 3rd place as of now, the team will look to keep their streak going.

Mabouya Valley Constrictors vs Vieux Fort North Raiders squads

Mabouya Valley Constrictors: Dale Smith, Orey Changoo, Leon Polius, Nean Deterville, Christian Ange, Shem Severin, Lennice Modeste, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette (C), Mitchel Louisy (WK), Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund and Chard Polius.

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Al Prince (C), Junior Peter (WK), Ernell Sexius, Chris Pamphile, Joshaun Mann, Curtly Jonny, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Shaw Straker, Johann Williams, Stanislus Saltibus, Chrislon Fanis.

MAC vs VFNR live streaming and MAC vs VFNR live scores details

The Mabouya Valley Constrictors vs Vieux Fort North Raiders match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The MAC vs VFNR live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

MAC vs VFNR pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 83 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. AccuWeather predicts rain showers at around 3 PM local time, meaning that the match may be interrupted. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with 63% humidity and 46% cloud cover.

MAC vs VFNR prediction

According to our MAC vs VFNR Dream11 prediction, the Vieux Fort North Raiders will win this match.

Note: The MAC vs VFNR prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

