Du Plessis Calls T20 Leagues A 'threat To International Cricket', Fears Players' Diversion

With almost every nation is coming up with its own T20 league, the conduction of international cricket is getting tough day by day. In fact, due to the unprecedented times which have been created by the COVID, the domestic T20 cricket league of various nations collides with International cricket or the International cricket gets rescheduled so that the cricketers can take part in both domestic and international cricket. Now, South Africa's veteran batsman Faf du Plessis has said that T20 leagues around the world pose a real threat to international cricket, and the day is not far when the format of cricket will be like soccer.

In a video shared by ESPNcricinfo, Faf du Plessis was asked whether T20 leagues pose threat to the International Cricket, on that the South African cricketer said, "It's a threat for the International game. The power of the leagues that are growing year by year, like in the beginning there were two leagues around the world now it higher in number. The leagues are just getting stronger. So, I think it's important to see how in the best possible way you can co-exist because I think it will become a choice moving forward to the future than it can be a real threat to the international game. I don't know if that is possible but it will create a huge challenge. Maybe in ten years' time cricket will almost be like soccer, where you have global events in between you just have leagues around the world," said du Plessis

"Someone like myself you go and play two or three leagues around the world but there is a block every year, so maybe something like that the game is going. Obviously, I can't predict the future, but West Indies was the first who started doing it. All of their guys moving away from the international team to the T20 domestic circuit. It is starting to happen with South Africa, you can see over the last years or so Imran Tahir, Chris Morris, myself even AB de Villiers are moving that way. So, I think there needs to be a way where you can try and work with both," added du Plessis.

Faf Du Plessis Reveals Major Difference Between IPL And PSL

Faf du Plessis has said that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) stands out in terms of producing quality fast bowlers. Du Plessis, while speaking to Cricket Pakistan, said that while IPL brings some amazing spin bowlers to the forefront, PSL must be credited for producing quality pacers. The former Protea skipper said the standard of PSL is "very good" and quality fast-bowlers, who play in the tournament, impress him the most. Du Plessis said that he was "surprised" to see the number of pacers who can consistently bowl 140-plus.

(Image Credits: AP)