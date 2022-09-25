Duleep Trophy Final: Why Did Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Send Yashasvi Jaiswal Off The Field?

West Zone opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had a fantastic 2022 Duleep Trophy final until the final day when he was sent off the field by skipper Ajinkya Rahane for disciplinary issues. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a cracking double century with the bat during West Zone's second innings helping them set a strong target against South Zone. However, the on-field behaviour on the final day of the Duleep trophy overshadowed his brilliant batting effort.

South Zone vs West Zone: Yashasvi Jaiswal gets stern warning by umpire

Yashasvi Jaiswal first got a warning from the umpires following a verbal exchange with South Zone batsman Ravi Teja. West Zone captain Ajinkya Rahane had to intervene and ask his teammate Jaiswal to calm down and maintain his discipline. However, the umpires caught Jaiswal repeating the offence and summoned Rahane later. After a chat with the umpire, Rahane directed Jaiswal that he should leave the field.

West Zone registers crushing win over South Zone

West Zone registered a come-from-behind victory over South Zone in teh Duleep Trophy final winning the match by 294 runs on the final day. A four-wicket haul from left-arm spinner Shams Mulani sealed the match for Ajinkya Rahane led side. Rohan Kunnummal top scored with 93 runs, while Ravi Teja scored 53 runs in the second innings.

Earlier, on Day 4 South Zone's batting order collapsed while chasing an improbable target of 529 runs to win. South Zone looked down and out in their fourth innings finishing Day 4 at 154 for 6 at stumps trailing by 375 runs.

After conceding a 57-run lead in the first innings, West Zone bounced back in style by posting 585 runs on board in their second innings. A double century from Yashasvi Jaiswal and a century from Sarfaraz Khan helped the team post a huge total on the scoreboard. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 265 runs by Krishnappa Gowtham, however, the youngster etched his name in the history books becoming the joint-fastest Indian to 1000 first-class runs. The left-hander achieved the feat in only his 13th innings, just like Amol Muzumdar and Rusi Modi.