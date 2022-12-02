Dwayne Bravo Announces Retirement From IPL, Takes Up The Role Of Bowling Coach At CSK

West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bravo, who is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, will continue with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a bowling coach. The 39-year-old took to his official Twitter handle to share the news of his retirement with his fans. Bravo wrote on Instagram that he will be no longer taking part in the IPL from the upcoming season. The Trinidadian confirmed that he will work as a bowling coach with CSK to help the franchise develop young bowlers.

"After 15 years of playing in the most toughest T20 league, I announce today that I will be no longer be taking part in IPL. It’s been a great journey, with a lot of ups and downs. At the same time I am grateful to be a part of the IPL for the last 15 years. I know it’s a sad day for myself, my family and most importantly my fans. But at the same time, I want us all to celebrate my career over the last 15 years," Bravo wrote.

"As I get ready to move on and hang up my bowling boots, I would like to let my fans know that I am looking forward to putting on my coaching cap. I look forward to working with the young bowlers in CSK. I am really excited about this new opportunity; that my calling is now to help and develop the next generation of champions. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever Yellove," he added.

Bravo's IPL career

As far as Bravo's IPL career is concerned, the right-arm medium fast-bowler has played 161 matches in the cash-rich league and has picked 183 wickets at an average of 23.82 and an economy rate of 8.38. He has also scored 1560 runs at an average of 22.61 and strike rate of 129.57. Bravo has five IPL half-centuries to his name.

