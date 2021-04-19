Dwayne Bravo Responsible For Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull Going Bonkers On Air; Here Is How

Chennai Super Kings were put into bat but Rajasthan Royals in what is promising to be an exciting re-match of the 2008 IPL final. The three-time champions set a target of 189 for Sanju Samson and Cco. who will fancy their chances when they come out to bat, and hope to make it back-to-back wins in the IPL 2021 on Monday night. There was a lot of drama as CSK got their final flourish, courtesy of Dwayne Bravo, courtesy of a flurry of wickets at the other end.

CSK vs RR live: Bravo provides final flourish, Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull have a fit of laughter

After Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali got Chennai Super Kings off to a steady start, the three-time champions struggled to add finishing touches to their game as the likes of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni folded trying to accelerate the scoring. Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo were at the crease when Mustafizur Rahman was gearing up to bowl the final over with CSK at 173/7. The Bangladeshi left-arm pacer nailed the yorker with his first ball, which also yielded the wicket of Sam Curran, as he was run out trying to sneak a two. Thakur got Bravo the strike after stealing a single off a no-ball, but the West Indian all-rounder failed to take advantage of the free-hit, only managing a couple.

The West Indian had lost his bat while trying to slog it over the boundary and ran the two without his bat, much to the delight of Harsha Bhogle and Simon Doull. Bravo was again hit with a brilliant yorker and Shardul Thakur made a run for it, with Bravo unmoved, in a moment that had the two commentators again sharing a fit of laughter. Dwayne Bravo at the end made up of his dot, hitting a six off the final bowl to steer CSK to 189, giving them a good chance to make it back to back wins at the Wankhede. The last over yielded 15 runs for the three-time IPL champions, along with two run-outs, in what was an exciting finish the first innings.

CSK vs RR Live: Chetan Sakariya stars again as Royals restrict CSK to 188

While Jaydev Unadkat failed to replicate his last match's heroics, young Chetan Sakariya proved his mettle yet again, being a key reason why the Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 188 in their 20 overs. The Saurashtra left-arm pacer picked up three wickets on the night, dismissing Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu, before getting the prized scalp of CSK captain MS Dhoni. The 22-year-old has now picked up six wickets in the IPL 2021 so far, and is the joint third-highest wicket-taker along with Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult and Kolkata Knight Riders star Andre Russell.

(Imae Courtesy: iplt20.com)