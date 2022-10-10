EAM S Jaishankar Gifts Signed Bat From Virat Kohli To Deputy PM Of Australia; See Pics

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gifted Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles a cricket bat signed by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during his second visit to the country on Monday. Marles, who is also the defence minister of Australia, took to his official Twitter handle to thank Jaishankar for the gift while also noting their mutual love for cricket. The two senior-level officials met at Marles' office in the Australian capital Canberra.

A signed bat of Virat Kohli gifted to Australia deputy PM

"A pleasure to host @DrSJaishankar here in Canberra. There are many things which bind us, including our love of cricket. Today, he surprised me with a signed bat from cricket legend @imVkohli," Marles wrote on Twitter, where he also shared a picture of Jaishankar gifting him the MRF-branded cricket bat signed by the former India captain.

Meanwhile, India's foreign minister Jaishankar also took to the micro-blogging platform to share a couple of pictures from his meeting with Marles. "Pleased to meet DPM and Defence Minister of Australia @RichardMarlesMP. Exchanged views on regional and global security. Our growing defence and security cooperation ensures a peaceful, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar wrote in the caption of his post on Twitter.

Jaishankar gifts Kohli's bat to Payne

Earlier this year, Jaishankar had gifted his then-Australian counterpart Marise Payne a cricket bat signed by Kohli during a visit to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Jaishankar, who had gone to Australia to attend a crucial meeting of Quad foreign ministers in February, gifted the bat to Payne in presence of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Jaishankar meets Australian colleagues

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also met Australia’s Education Minister Jason Clare during his recent visit to Canberra. He discussed with him the importance of quality education and need for an international outlook and preparation for the global workplace. Jaishankar also visited the Australian war memorial in Canberra, where he laid a wreath in honour of all those who sacrificed their lives. Earlier in the day, Jaishankar attended the 13th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

"Glad to meet Australia’s Education Minister @JasonClareMP today afternoon in Canberra. Discussed the importance of quality education, need for an international outlook and preparation for the global workplace," Jaishankar tweeted.

Image: Twitter/RichardMarles