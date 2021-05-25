ECB Not Convinced With BCCI's Proposal Of Itinerary Change To Make Room For IPL: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s bid to shift the five-Test series between India and England, starting August 4, by a week in order to accommodate the remaining 31 IPL games has not met with any favorable response from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

While BCCI didn't make any formal request as it was confirmed by the ECB spokesperson, it is learned that the informal discussions between the bigwigs of both boards have not yielded any favorable result.

'There is no chance of ECB acceding to BCCI's request'

"There is no chance of ECB acceding to BCCI's request of shifting the dates of the Test series. Since they have made their standpoint clear informally, I don't think there is any point of making a formal request," a senior BCCI source in the know of things told PTI.

"The ECB have their inaugural 'Hundred' from July 24 to August 21. Their broadcast deals and everything is in place. So there is no chance of any shift happening," the source said.

Team India's grueling tour of England

The Indian team will be touring England for a long overseas season and will be in the country for three-and-a-half months to compete in six Test matches.

Virat Kohli & Co. will be locking horns with New Zealand in a one-off Test match in the ICC World Test Championship final that will be held at Ageas Rose Bowl, Southampton between June 18-22 after which the focus shifts towards the grueling five-match Test series against England starting August 4.

While Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

Team India's last Test series win on English soil had come way back in 2007 when the Rahul Dravid-led side registered a 1-0 win in the three-match series. The Indian team had a forgettable outing in the 2011 season where they were handed a 0-4 whitewash a couple of months after their memorable World Cup triumph. In 2014, the MS Dhoni-led side did manage a comprehensive win at Lord's but could not capitalise as they went on to suffer a 3-1 defeat in the five-match series.