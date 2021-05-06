ECB Responds On Being Urged To Host IPL 2021 In England; Makes Key Reveal On BCCI Strategy

After English county clubs wrote to the England Cricket Board (ECB) and suggested to the board to extend an offer to BCCI in order to host the remaining fixtures of IPL 2021 in England, the ECB has stated that the Indian cricket board has not indicated that they are looking for alternative venues. Daily Mail UK quoted an ECB spokesperson who revealed that the English cricket board is continuously in touch with the BCCI; however they have given no indication that they are looking for alternative venues.

ECB spokesperson says 'no indication BCCI looking for alternative hosts'

"We speak to the BCCI regularly about tours and other matters and we'll continue doing so, but we have received no indication that they are looking for alternative hosts for the IPL at the moment," said the Spokesperson.

It was reported that a group of county clubs wrote to the ECB and expressed their keen interest in hosting the remaining fixtures of the IPL 2021. MCC, Surrey, and Warwickshire, which are based at Lord's, The Kia Oval (both London), and Edgbaston (Birmingham), respectively are understood to be part of the group who wrote to the ECB inviting them to extend the opportunity to the BCCI. The plans would see the tournament completed in around two weeks in the second half of September. The report also revealed that the subject is likely to come up at a virtual ICC meeting of the national chief executives scheduled to take place on May 6. According to the report, the county clubs also hope to stage IPL 2021 in front of crowds.

BCCI Considering September Window To Finish IPL 2021

A BCCI official quoted by ANI has revealed that the Indian Cricket Board is keen to tap the September window to conclude the IPL 2021 before the T20 world cup. The BCCI official hinted that if the COVID-19 situation will be under control in September then the 14th edition of IPL can be completed. "Why not? If the foreign players are available and the COVID-19 situation is in control, we can definitely look at that window before the T20 WC. It can in fact act as a good preparation ground for the showpiece event," the official said.

(Image Credits: @ECB_cricket/Twitter/PTI)

