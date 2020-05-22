ECB Women's Cricket Chief Remains Hopeful Of India Touring This Summer: Report

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the United Kingdom (UK), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) officials are still contemplating to take international cricket forward in the country. Quite recently, it was reported that the board is currently putting bio-security measures for the men’s team in place for safely hosting six home Tests against West Indies and Pakistan this summer. Additionally, ECB’s Managing Director of Women’s Cricket, Clare Connor, has now made her stance clear for the future of women’s cricket in the country.

Also Read | Graeme Smith Says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Has The Credentials To Lead ICC

ECB’s attempts to revive international cricket continues

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, ECB women’s chief Clare Connor said that the board is still “hopeful” of hosting the Indian Women’s cricket team. The Indian Women’s cricket team were originally scheduled to tour England for two T20Is and four ODIs between June 25 and July 9. While the pandemic prompted ECB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to mutually put the tour on hold, Connor is still confident of hosting the Indian Women’s cricket team at a later date.

The ECB women’s chief further stated that the matches, if green-lit, will be played behind closed doors. Connor also said that since the men’s cricketers will soon be taking to individualised training sessions, the ECB is also eying for England women players to return to action by following the same protocols. She cited the importance of reviving women’s cricket amidst the pandemic because of the success of the recent T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The final, played between hosts and the Indian Women’s cricket team, was witnessed by a crowd of over 86,000 at the venue.

Also Read | ECB Introduces 'Emergency Loan Scheme' To Boost Recreational And Junior Cricket: ECB Report

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and CSA vying India tour

While the Indian women’s cricket team is likely to resume their cricketing activities via an England tour, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Cricket South Africa (CSA) are reportedly contemplating to resume the men’s international cricket calendar. According to reports, the Indian team is set to visit South Africa in late August for three T20I matches. However, the proposed series is not a part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP). While there has been no official announcement made regarding the series by either Sourav Ganguly or CSA yet, the deal was reportedly finalised on Wednesday.

Also Read | IPL With 5-6 Teams Will Be Great For Women's Cricket, Feels Indian Women’s Cricket team player Smriti Mandhana

Also Read | Virat Kohli's Motivational Advice On First Meeting Made Huge Impact On Me: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Smriti Mandhana