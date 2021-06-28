ECS T10 Hungary BLB Vs BUB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Match 1 of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 will be played between the Blinders Blizzards and the Budapest Blinders at the GB Oval, Szodliget. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Monday, June 28. Here are our BLB vs BUB live streaming details, BLB vs BUB pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Hungary 2021 live in India and where to catch the BLB vs BUB live scores.

Preview: BLB vs BUB ECS T10 Hungary

This tournament marks the debut for both the teams who will want to make a winning start to their campaign on Day 1. Speaking about Blinders Blizzards the team is a second-string side of Budapest Blinders, which is captained by Sachin Chauhan. The team will be hungry for success and will some good players in their ranks they look to spring surprise and qualify for the knockout stage.

Budapest Blinders are a good side on paper and have the experience of Steffan Gooch the team is likely to go deep in the tournament. Gooch is the skipper of the team and holds the record of best bowling figures in the competition last season. He had record bowling figures of 6-2. He may also be seen keeping wicket in this campaign to spread the bowling load. Coming to the tournament five teams will be taking part in the tournament and will play 24 matches in a span of 6 days. The teams taking part in the tournament are Royal Tigers, Cobra CC, United Csalad, Budapest Blinders, Blinders Blizzards.

BLB vs BUB pitch report and weather report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced favouring both the bowlers and batsmen. It will be difficult to say as to who will reign supreme between the batters and bowlers. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. Coming to the weather part, the conditions will be sunny at the start of the match with rain not expected to interrupt the match.

BLB vs BUB live streaming and BLB vs BUB live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Hungary 2021 live in India and the BLB vs BUB live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BLB vs BUB live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For BLB vs BUB live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. Coming to the BLB vs BUB prediction, BUB would come out on top in this contest.

Image: European Cricket / Youtube

Disclaimer: The BLB vs BUB prediction for ECS T10 Hungary match is made based on our analysis and does not guarantee the same result