ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 BUB Vs MSF Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters and MSC Frankfurt will contest in Match 3 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 which will be played at the Bayern Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 17. Here are our BUB vs MSF live streaming details, BUB vs MSF pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live in India and where to catch the BUB vs MSF live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live game

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters will be playing on their home ground and will look to make it count by winning both the matches on Day 1 against MSC Frankfurt. For Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, this will be their maiden outing in the tournament and the team will look to make a strong start in the tournament. MSC Frankfurt, on the other hand, is the only team in the competition with previous ECS experience and will start as favourites. This should be a good contest to watch.

The tournament features 10 top teams who have been divided in two groups. All the teams will feature in 48 T10 matches for 12 days. Group A will consist of teams like Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, MSC Frankfurt, Aachen Rising Stars, Koln Challengers and VfB Gelsenkirchen. In Group B, the battle will be amongst the teams like Bayer Uerdingen Wolves, Koln CC, Bonn Blue Star, Düsseldorf Blackcaps and DJK SG Solingen.

BUB vs MSF pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. Coming to the weather part, the conditions will be cloudy with chances of thunderstorms during the match. With chances of showers coming during the match, both the teams will be praying about getting to play the full quota of overs.

BUB vs MSF live streaming and BUB vs MSF live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 live in India and the BUB vs MSF live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BUB vs MSF live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For BUB vs MSF live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / YouTube