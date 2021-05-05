ECS T10 Prague 2021 PCK Vs PSM Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Prague CC Kings (PCK) will go up against Prague Spartans Mobilizers (PSM) in the tenth match of the ECS T10 Prague. The match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague, Czech Republic. The PCK vs PSM live streaming is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 05 at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST). Here is our PCK vs PSM prediction, information on how to watch PCK vs PSM live in India and where to catch PCK vs PSM live scores.

PCK vs PSM prediction: PCK vs PSM preview

Prague CC Kings are currently at the second spot of the ECS T10 Prague standings with four points. Hilal Ahmad and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning all of them. Prague Spartans Mobilizers, on the other hand, are at the basement (5th) spot of the table with zero points as they have lost all their past two matches. Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams and seeing the PCK vs PSM squads, our PCK vs PSM prediction is that Prague CC Kings will come out on top in this contest.

PCK vs PSM live streaming: How to watch PCK vs PSM live scores?

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the PCK vs PSM clash, can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PCK vs PSM live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Date: Wednesday, May 05, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM local time, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague, Czech Republic

FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live: PCK vs PSM pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 9 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 21 km/h. The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live: PCK vs PSM squads

PCK vs PSM live scores: Prague CC Kings squad

Kushal Mendon, Sameera Maduranga, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Hilal Ahmad, Keyur Mehta, Smit Patel, Aakash Parmar, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Ali Sittar, Prakash Sadasivan, Arun Ashokan, Suditha Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Charles Croucher, Surya Rengarajan

PCK vs PSM live scores: Prague Spartans Mobilizers squad

Ashok Somireddy, Naveen Purandhar, Gokul Namburi, Santosh Reddy, Suresh Kuramboyina, Siddharth Sharma, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Natarajan, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Arun Konda, Vineet Mahajan, Vatsal Kansara, Prasad Ramachandran, Al Mahmud, Kapil Kumar, Vijay Karthikeyan, Mani Paduru, Sarthak Bhatta

