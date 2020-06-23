ECS T10 St Gallen POCC Vs ZUCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Power CC (POCC ) will square off against Zurich Crickets CC (ZUCC) in the league match of the ECS T10 St Gallen on Tuesday, June 23. The POCC vs ZUCC live match will be played at the Gründemoos ground, St Gallen in Switzerland. Here are the POCC vs ZUCC live streaming details, POCC vs ZUCC live telecast in India details, POCC vs ZUCC live match details and where to catch the POCC vs ZUCC live scores.

Also read: T20 World Cup In Australia Most Watched Event In Women's Cricket History: ICC

POCC vs ZUCC live streaming: POCC vs ZUCC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there will be no rain interruption during the POCC vs ZUCC live match and pitch is expected to be a sporting wicket helping bowlers and batsmen. Bowlers are expected to get a decent bounce from the surface but batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss.

Also read: Cheteshwar Pujara Hits The Nets After Three Months With Saurashtra Teammates

POCC vs ZUCC live scores: POCC vs ZUCC live telecast in India and POCC vs ZUCC live streaming details

The POCC vs ZUCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers on TV, but fans can still enjoy the POCC vs ZUCC live streaming of the ECS T10 St Gallen by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the POCC vs ZUCC live match. The ECS T10 St Gallen POCC vs ZUCC live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 St Gallen POCC vs ZUCC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Switzerland's Twitter page.

Also read: CAB Clears Ranji Runner-up Prize Purse To Bengal Team

ECS T10 St Gallen POCC vs ZUCC live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 St Gallen POCC vs ZUCC live scores: POCC

Babar Anwar, Ahad Butt, Simon Thomas Henderson, Izhar Shinvari, Jayarathne Sudath, Thomas Mampilly, Tariq Shehzad, Atta Sajid, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Arshad Butt, Faraz Virk, Moaz Butt, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mehmood, Asad Mahmood, Afzal Sikander, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmad.

Also read: Cricket South Africa Reports Seven Positive COVID-19 Cases

ECS T10 St Gallen POCC vs ZUCC live scores: ZUCC

Nicholas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan and Nawroz Jabarkheel

(IMAGE: CRICKET SWITZERLAND / TWITTER)