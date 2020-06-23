ECS T10 St Gallen SGCC Vs WICC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

St Gallen CC (SGCC) take on Winterthur CC( WICC) in the ECS T10 St Gallen League on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The match will be played at Gründemoos in St Gallen. Here are the details regarding where to catch the SGCC vs WICC live scores, SGCC vs WICC live streaming, SGCC vs WICC live match, SGCC vs WICC live telecast in India and other details of the ECS T10 St Gallen League.

ECS T10 St Gallen League

SGCC vs WICC live match; SGCC vs WICC live scores

The SGCC vs WICC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the SGCC vs WICC live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The SGCC vs WICC live scores will be available on the official Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The SGCC vs WICC live streaming/telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other SGCC vs WICC live streaming details, SGCC vs WICC live scores, SGCC vs WICC live match details and ECS T10 St Gallen League updates.

ECS T10 ST Gallen League schedule

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

SGCC vs WICC live streaming date: Tuesday, June 23, 2020

SGCC vs WICC live streaming time: 4:30 PM IST

ECS T10 League SGCC vs WICC live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch in St Gallen is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs, making a score of 70-80 defendable. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Tuesday. The forecast also suggests showers during the day which could be a concern to the scheduled ECS T10 St Gallen League fixtures on the day.

ECS T10 St Gallen League

SGCC vs WICC live scores: Squads for the SGCC vs WICC live match

ECS T10 ST Gallen League - St Gallen CC squad: Muhammad Idrees, Haroon Khan, Khalid Bajwa, Sarvanmurthu Sasikumar, Muhammad Waqar, Vivek Garg, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Fazli Khan Safi,Tanveer Abbas, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Nasir Mahmood, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Mohamed Nasim, Emile Morgan, Falak Sher, Sangul Safi, Musa Ahmadzai, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Ahmad Saeed, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari

ECS T10 St Gallen League - Winterthur CC squad: Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen

Image courtesy: European Cricket Facebook