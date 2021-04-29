ECS T10 Vienna 2021 PKC Vs SAL Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Pakistan CC will face Salzburg in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST). Here are our PKC vs SAL live streaming details, PKC vs SAL pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the PKC vs SAL live scores.

Preview: ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live game

Pakistan CC, after finishing Round 1 on the 4th spot, hasn't made a great start to their Round 2 campaign either. They are currently third on the points table in Group A after losing their first match on Wednesday. They lost their previous match to Vienna Afghan by 7 wickets in a very low-scoring encounter in which Aqib Iqbal top-scored for the team with 22 runs. Apart from Iqbal, no other batsmen went onto play big innings despite getting starts. They will look to put the loss behind them and come up with a better performance versus Salzburg in the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, Salzburg were handed a thrashing by Indian Vienna in their opening fixture. The match was a low-scoring affair in which Indian Vienna came out victorious by 10 wickets. Batting first, Salzburg could only manage 68 runs for the loss of 4 wickets from 10 overs.

Opener Zeeshan Goraya was the only major contributor with 27 runs. Indian Vienna opener Mehar Cheema sent Salzburg bowlers for a leather hunt, smashing an unbeaten 55 runs of just 17 balls to take the team to a comfortable win. This is a do-or-die match for Pakistan CC and Salzburg and expect both teams to produce a cracker of a contest.

PKC vs SAL pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

The condition will be cloudy during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

PKC vs SAL live streaming and PKC vs SAL live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the PKC vs SAL live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The PKC vs SAL live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For PKC vs SAL live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode