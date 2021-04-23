ECS T10 Vienna VCC Vs INV Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Vienna CC will face Indian Vienna in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Friday, April 23, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST). Here are our VCC vs INV live streaming details, VCC vs INV pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the VCC vs INV live scores details.

Preview: ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live game

Vienna CC will be looking to keep hold of the top spot on the points table when they take on Indian Vienna in the upcoming match. They come into this match after registering a win over Cricketer CC on Thursday. They beat Cricketer CC by 6 wickets which was also their third win of the tournament from the 5 matches played so far.

Indian Vienna will be coming into this match on the back of a win versus inform Vienna Danube in their previous match. They defeated Vienna Danube by 3 runs in a very hard-fought battle and will be hoping to keep up the momentum versus new table-toppers Vienna CC. This match should be a cracker of a contest.

VCC vs INV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

The condition will be partly sunny during the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 8 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.



VCC vs INV live streaming and VCC vs INV live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the VCC vs INV live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The VCC vs INV live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For VCC vs INV live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

