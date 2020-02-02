Ellyse Perry Adds Another Feather To Her Cap, Becomes Most Capped Player In Women's T20Is

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Sunday became the most capped player in the history of women's T20Is. She achieved the feat against India in the ongoing women's tri-series. The 29-year-old has now played 113 T20Is, surpassing New Zealand's Suzie Bates record of 112 matches in the shortest format. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur is on the sixth spot in the list with 106 matches.

Perry's match-winning knock helped Aussies to defeat India

Perry celebrated the feat in style as she displayed an all-round show to help Australia win the T20I match against India. With a knock of 49 runs, she helped Australia chase down the target of 104 runs. With the ball in hand, Perry scalped four wickets. She is also the first player to complete 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

Chasing 104, Australia lost its way at the start and was reduced to 30/3 in the sixth over. Alyssa Healy (1), Beth Mooney (6) and Ashleigh Gardner (22) failed to impress with the bat, to give India a glimmer of hope in the match. Ellyse Perry and Rachael Haynes then retrieved the innings for Australia as the duo put on 22 runs for the fourth wicket.

India restricted to 103/9 in the first innings

India finally got the breakthrough of Haynes (9) in the 10th over as Arundhati Reddy sent her back to the pavilion, reducing Australia to 52/4. Jess Jonassen and Perry put on 30 runs for the fifth wicket, but with just 22 runs required from 34 balls, Australia lost the wicket of Jonassen (6) as Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismissed her in the 15th over.

With just five runs required, Australia lost the crucial wicket of Perry (49). However, the hosts managed to scrape over the line by four wickets. Earlier, a spirited bowling performance by Australia restricted India to just 103/9 in the allotted twenty overs.

Taylor became the first male kiwi to play 100 T20Is

Meanwhile, Ross Taylor on Sunday became the first New Zealand male cricketer to play 100 T20I. Taylor achieved this feat in the final T20I against India at the Bay Oval. He also became the third most capped player in international cricket. Shoaib Malik and Rohit Sharma are the only two players ahead of Taylor. Malik has featured in 113 matches for Pakistan while Sharma has played 108 games for India.

Taylor has amassed a total of 113 runs in the four games of the ongoing series so far including a fifty in the first T20I. The 35-year-old batsman has smashed six fifties in the shortest format with a high score of 63.

(With agency inputs) (Image credits: Twitter/@cricketcomau)