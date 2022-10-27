Embarrassment Mounts For Pak As Fans Catch Wasim Jr 'stealing' Last Ball Run Vs Zimbabwe

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign went from bad to worse as they suffered yet another defeat on October 27. After a nail-biting defeat in their opener against India, Pakistan suffered another close loss against Zimbabwe as they ended up losing by just a run.

Following Pakistan's defeat, some fans have noticed the last ball incident when Mohammad Wasim Jr stepped out of the non-striker's end in an attempt to steal a run, with Brad Evans not having bowled his delivery yet. The incident has been severely criticised by fans, who are pointing out the importance of ICC's rule change. As per ICC's latest laws, a run-out at the non-striker's end will simply be categorised as a run-out rather than as 'mankading'.

Pakistan lose against Zimbabwe despite attempt of stealing a run

As seen in the Twitter posts shared by some fans below, Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim Jr was attempting to steal a run of the final delivery of the innings, an incident that was severly critisized by fans. However, the incident made little difference to the result as player of the match Sikandar Raza made the right call by throwing the ball at the keeper's end at running out Shaheen Afridi to land Pakistan an embrassing defeat.

The last ball of Pakistan v Zimbabwe match shows why mankading is such an important weapon in the arsenal of fielding teams and should be used more often. pic.twitter.com/x9PoAGYXrf — Chinmay Dhopate (@chdhopate) October 27, 2022

For all those who opposed #mankading, an eye opener.

Need 3 runs off last bowl and Nonstriker is halfway even before the ball is hit.



Shear undue advantage by #pakistan #cheating

@Brad_Hogg @bhogleharsha @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/3WPsR2QVzz — Vishal | IFB | 100%FB (@Indian__Proud) October 27, 2022

Pakistan and spirit of the game, two different poles man https://t.co/0WY6EZGxDy — Shantanu (@WhyShantanu) October 27, 2022

Pakistan & Zimbabwe dugouts have contrasting emotions after exciting clash

Star Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza was lost for words after his side's monumental win as he said, "I am lost for words. My mouth's dry probably because of the emotions I am going through at the moment. I can't tell you how proud I'm of this bunch of boys. The way our seamers started at the top, was just unbelievable and the way we backed it up in the field and the way we kept believing, really lost for words."

Meanwhile a disheartened Pakistan captain Babar Azam said, "We would have taken 130 at the halfway stage. Very disappointing performance, we are not up to the mark in batting. We have good batters but both openers got out in the powerplay. When Shadab and Shan were building partnership, unfortunately Shadab got out and then back-to-back wickets that pushed us into pressure situation. We will sit it out, discuss our mistakes and we will train hard and come back strong in our next game."