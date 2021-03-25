Emirates D10 League 2021 Ajman Vs Sharjah Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Ajman (AJM) will go up against Sharjah (SHA) in the fourth match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. The AJM vs SHA live streaming is scheduled to begin on Thursday, March 25 at 5:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST). Here is our Ajman vs Sharjah prediction, information on how to watch Ajman vs Sharjah live in India and where to catch Ajman vs Sharjah live scores.

Ajman vs Sharjah Dream11 prediction: Ajman vs Sharjah Dream11 preview

Sharjah started strong by winning their opening game against Fujairah, while Ajman lost their tournament opener to Emirates Blues. Asif Khan and team still have time to get back on the win column and move up on the points table. They boast a strong line up with Asif and Amjad Khan being their top batsmen and Hassan Khalid leading their bowling attack. Sharjah, meanwhile will depend on Khalid Shah, Kashif Daud and Hafeez-ur-Rehman to come out on top.

Ajman vs Sharjah live streaming: Ajman vs Sharjah prediction

Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams and seeing the AJM vs SHA squads, our AJM vs SHA prediction is that Sharjah will come out on top in this contest.

Ajman vs Sharjah live streaming: How to watch Ajman vs Sharjah live scores?

The Emirates D10 League 2021 is not a televised event in India. However, cricket fans can watch the Ajman vs Sharjah live streaming exclusively on the FanCode app. The encounter will begin at 6:30 PM IST. For the Ajman vs Sharjah live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page.

Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM local time, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Emirates D10 live in India: Ajman vs Sharjah pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 17 km/h. The pitch at the Urja Stadium is a slight boon for batting. Batsmen have dominated the contest between bat and ball in the initial matches, and the same is likely to happen in the upcoming encounter. Considering the conditions, the toss winner could choose to bowl first on the surface.

Match 2 : Sharjah VS Fujairah

Boom Boom Umair Ali man of the match against Fujairah.#Sharjah #SharjahCricket pic.twitter.com/mZ8W8QKc3q — Sharjah Cricket Stadium (@sharjahstadium) March 24, 2021

Emirates D10 live in India: Ajman vs Sharjah squads

Ajman vs Sharjah live scores: Ajman squad

Sheraz Ahmad, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Asif Khan, Hassan Khalid, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Singh, Ameer Hamza, Abdul Shakoor, Amjad Khan, Hamad Arshad, Syed Haider, Dawood Ejaz, Zubair Zuhaib, Sultan Ahmed, Danish Qureshi, Shahan Akram

Ajman vs Sharjah live scores: Sharjah squad

Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjith Mani, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Badiuzzama Sayed, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman

