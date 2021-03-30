Emirates D10 League 2021 Dubai Vs Emirates Blues Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Dubai Pulse Secure will take on Emirates Blues in the 17th group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:45 PM IST (7:15 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on March 30, 2021. Here are the Dubai vs Emirates Blues live streaming details, the Dubai vs Emirates Blues live scores, how to watch the Emirates D10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Dubai vs Emirates Blues preview

The Emirates Blues - the defending champions - have had a near-perfect run at the Emirates D10 League so far. The team steamrolled over Dubai in their first match, winning by 9 wickets and followed it up with successive victories over Ajman Alubond and Abu Dhabi. However, this winning streak was cut short by the Fujairah Pacific Ventures side, who beat Emirates by 8 runs.

Having recovered from that loss with a 7-wicket win against Sharjah, the Emirates Blues will hope to retain their place atop the table with a win in this game. Starkly opposite to the Emirates Blues' run, Dubai have managed only one win in the five games that they have played at the Emirates D10 League 2021. Currently at the 5th place on the table with 2 points and a dismal run rate of -2.645, Dubai will have to put on a brilliant show in the second half of the tournament if they want to make it to the playoffs. They will come into this match having lost their last match to Ajman by 10 wickets but having defeated Abu Dhabi by 5 wickets in the game before that.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Dubai vs Emirates Blues squads

Dubai: Fahad Nawaz, Punya mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Anwaar, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq, Wajid Khan, Bilal Cheema, Kai Smithy.

Emirates Blues: Mohammad Boota, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Rahul Bhatia, CP Rizwan, Akif Raja, Waheed Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Muhammed Ismail, Laxman Manjrekar, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Omid Rahman, Nikhil Srinivasan, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar.

Emirates D10 live in India: Dubai vs Emirates Blues live streaming details

The Emirates D10 League 2021 will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can watch the Dubai vs Emirates Blues live streaming on the FanCode app and website. The Dubai vs Emirates Blues live scores can be found on the UAE Cricket website and social media handles.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Dubai vs Emirates Blues pitch report and weather forecast

While it has long been considered a batting pitch, the last few games at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium have been fairly balanced for batsmen and bowlers. The average score at the tournament so far has been around 95-100 with 6-7 wickets falling per match. Accuweather predicts no rain in Sharjah on Tuesday. The temperature is expected to be around 27°C, with humidity at 69% and no cloud cover - conditions that should assist the pacers.

Image Credits: Sharjah Cricket Twitter