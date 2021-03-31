Emirates D10 League 2021 Dubai Vs Sharjah Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Dubai (DUB) and Sharjah (SHA) will collide in the twenty-first match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. The DUB vs SHA live streaming is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 31 at 11:00 PM IST. Here is our Dubai vs Sharjah prediction, information on how to watch Dubai vs Sharjah live in India and where to catch Dubai vs Sharjah live scores.

Dubai vs Sharjah prediction: Dubai vs Sharjah preview

The last time these two clashed, Sharjah came out on top. Since then, Rameez Shahzad and team have earned some points on the Emirates D10 League standings, securing a place in the top three. Dubai, meanwhile, sit at the fifth spot but are expected to give Sharjah a tough competition considering the line-up they boast of.

Dubai vs Sharjah live streaming: Dubai vs Sharjah prediction

Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams and seeing the DUB vs SHA squads, our DUB vs SHA prediction is that Sharjah will come out on top in this contest.

Dubai vs Sharjah live streaming: How to watch Dubai vs Sharjah live scores?

The Emirates D10 League 2021 is not a televised event in India. However, cricket fans can watch the Dubai vs Sharjah live streaming exclusively on the FanCode app. The encounter will begin at 11:00 PM IST. For the Dubai vs Sharjah live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page.

Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Emirates D10 live in India: Dubai vs Sharjah pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 7 km/h. The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

Match 17 : Sharjah VS Fujairah

Target for Sharjah : 136#Sharjah #SharjahCricket pic.twitter.com/wCT0mUOg2M — Sharjah Cricket Stadium (@sharjahstadium) March 30, 2021

Emirates D10 live in India: Dubai vs Sharjah squads

Dubai vs Sharjah live scores: Dubai squad

Fahad Nawaz, Ali Anwaar, Kai Smith, Muhammad Farooq, Vinayak Vijayan, Jash Giyanani, Shahrukh Sheikh, Ronak Panoly, Adhitya Shetty, Omer Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq, Wajid Khan, Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Hassan, Punya Mehra, Rudra Mahadev

Dubai vs Sharjah live scores: Sharjah squad

Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjith Mani, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Badiuzzama Sayed, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman.

Image Source: Sharjah Cricket/ Twitter