Emirates D10 League 2021 Emirates Blues Vs Dubai Live Stream, Pitch & Weather, Preview

The ECB Blues will battle it out against the Dubai Pulse Secure in the opening match of the Emirates D10. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on March 24, 2021. Here are the Emirates Blues vs Dubai squads, Emirates Blues vs Dubai live streaming details, how to watch Emirates Blues vs Dubai live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Emirates Blues vs Dubai report

The second edition of the Emirates D10 will get underway from Wednesday, March 24. ECB Blues, who were crowned as the champions in the inaugural season will feature in the opening contest of the competition. The defending champions will take on Dubai Pulse Secure in the first match of the day. The Dubai-based team did manage to finish in the top four last year, but they failed to make it to the final. Moreover, they also could register just four victories from their ten group stage matches. An enthralling contest is on the cards as both sides will be keen to secure a thumping win in the first match of the season. Considering the impressive line-ups of the teams, a tooth and nail fight between the two is expected.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Emirates Blues vs Dubai squads

ECB Blues: Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Rahul Bhatia, Vishnu Sukuraman, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Muhammad Farazuddin, Nikhil Srinivasan, Omid Rahman, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Muhammaed Ismail, Waheed Ahmed, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Mohammad Boota

Dubai Pulse Secure: Fahad Nawaz, Punya mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Anwaar, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq,Wajid Khan, Bilal Cheema, Kai Smith

Emirates D10 live: Emirates Blues vs Dubai live streaming details

The telecast of Emirates D10 live in India will not be available to viewers. However, fans can still enjoy the Emirates Blues vs Dubai live streaming exclusively on the FanCode app. The encounter will begin at 6:30 PM IST. For the Emirates Blues vs Dubai live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page.

Emirates D10 live: Emirates Blues vs Dubai pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Sharjah will be favourable for the batsmen. With the smaller boundaries and lightning-quick outfields, the bowlers are likely to have a tough time at the venue. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards, and considering the conditions, the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first.

According to AccuWeather, the conditions seem to be ideal for a T10 cricket match. Clear skies are expected throughout the day, and there are no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius during the game.

Image source: ICC