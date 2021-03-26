Emirates D10 League 2021 Fujairah Vs Abu Dhabi Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

Fujairah will take on Abu Dhabi in the 7th group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (5:00 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on March 26, 2021. Here are the Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi live streaming details, how to watch the Emirates D10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi preview

Coming fresh off their finals run at the Emirates D20 League, the Fujairah Pacific Ventures side has had an average start to their Emirates D10 League campaign. In a repeat of the last Emirates D20 League final, Fujairah lost their first group stage game against Sharjah by 9 runs on Day 1 of the tournament. Following this up with a 26-run win over Dubai, they now find themselves in 3rd place on the table with 2 points. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will be coming into this game having lost their first game to the Emirates Blues by a whopping 8 runs, putting them in 6th place on the table with zero points and a dismal net run rate of -7.767.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi squads

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan, Yasir Kaleem, Fayaz Dongaroan, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin

Abu Dhabi: Muhammad Muzammil, Riyan Mohammed, Kamran Atta, Osama Hassan, Mausif Khan, Aaryan Madani, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Mazhar Bashir, Yodhin Punja, Waqas Gohar, Ali Abid, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Utkarsh Srivastava, Abdul Malik, Raees Ahmed Ayan

Emirates D10 League 2021 live in India: Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi live streaming details

The Emirates D10 League 2021 will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can watch the Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Fans who wish to follow the Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi live scores can do so on the UAE Cricket website and social media handles.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi pitch report and weather forecast

While this has historically been considered a batting pitch, the last few games at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium have been fairly balanced for batsmen and bowlers. The average score so far in the tournament has been around 110 with 14 wickets per match. Of the six games so far, three have been won batting first while three have been won chasing. Accuweather predicts a warm and humid evening in Sharjah for this game. The temperature will be 33°C, with humidity at around 40% and no cloud cover.

Image Credits: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Twitter