Emirates D10 League 2021 Sharjah Vs Abu Dhabi Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

Sharjah Bukhatir XI will take on Abu Dhabi in the 12th group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST (9:30 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on March 27, 2021. Here are the Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi live streaming details, how to watch the Emirates D10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi preview

The two teams for this encounter — Sharjah and Abu Dhabi — have both had vastly contrasting runs at this tournament. The champions of the recently concluded Emirates D20 league, Sharjah have remained undefeated until now. The side got the better of Fujairah by 9 runs in their first match, Dubai by 26 runs in their second match and Abu Dhabi by 9 wickets in their last match. This puts Sharjah in 2nd place on the table behind the Emirates Blues with 6 points and a net run rate of +3.391.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi have not had the best start to their Emirates D10 2021 campaign. The team failed to recover from their whopping 88-run loss in their first game against the Emirates Blues, following this loss up with two more losses — by 9 wickets to Fujairah in match 7 and by 34 runs to Ajman in their last game. They are now in the last place on the table with an NRR of -6.235.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi squads

Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjith Mani, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Badiuzzama Sayed, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman

Abu Dhabi: Yodhin Punja (C), Ali Abid, Muhammad Muzammil, Osama Hassan, Aaryan Madani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Waqas Gohar, Mausif Khan, Kamran Atta (WK), Riyan Mohammed (WK), Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Mazhar Bashir, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Utkarsh Srivastava.

Emirates D10 League 2021 live in India: Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi live streaming details

The Emirates D10 League 2021 will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can watch the Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi live streaming and commentary on the FanCode app and website. The Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi live scores can be found on the UAE Cricket website and social media handles.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi pitch report and weather forecast

Though this venue has long been considered a batting track, it has been playing out in a fairly balanced manner over the last few games, with an average score of 110 and with about 13-14 wickets falling each game. Accuweather predicts a cool and humid evening in Sharjah for this game. No rain has been forecast for Saturday, with temperatures reaching 28°C, humidity at 52% and no cloud cover.

Image Credits: Sharjah Cricket Twitter