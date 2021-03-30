Emirates D10 League 2021 Sharjah Vs Ajman Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Sharjah Bukhatir XI will take on Ajman Alubond in the 18th group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST (9:30 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on March 30, 2021. Here are the Sharjah vs Ajman live streaming details, how to watch the Emirates D10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Sharjah vs Ajman preview

In a repeat of the 4th match of the Emirates D10 League 2021, Sharjah will take on Ajman Alubond in their second match of the day. Sharjah's brilliant undefeated run at the tournament came to an end as they were taken down by table-toppers Emirates Blues in their last game. Currently in third place on the table with 8 points and a healthy net run rate of 2.146, Sharjah will hope to get back to winning ways and climb further up the table as they take on Ajman on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, with two wins and three losses in their five games so far, Ajman Alubond are right behind Sharjah in 4th place on the table. With 4 points and a strong 10 wicket win over Dubai in their last game, Ajman will hope to avenge their loss to Sharjah from earlier in the series. With Dubai in 5th place with 4 points as well, a win will ensure that Ajman stays in 4th place.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Sharjah vs Ajman squads

Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Aryansh Sharma, Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Renjith Mani, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vritya Aravind (wk)

Ajman Alubond: Nasir Aziz (C), Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Kaleem, Hassan Khalid, Hamad Arshad, Bahzad Naquib, Sandeep Singh, Dawood Ejaz, Danish Qureshi, Syed Haider, Lovepreet Singh, Zubair Zuhaib

Emirates D10 League 2021 live in India: Sharjah vs Ajman live streaming details

The Emirates D10 League 2021 will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can watch the Sharjah vs Ajman live streaming on the FanCode app and website. The Sharjah vs Ajman live scores can be found on the UAE Cricket website and social media handles.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Sharjah vs Ajman pitch report and weather forecast

While the small boundaries of the Sharjah Cricket Ground have made it a favourite of batters over the years, the pitch has been fairly balanced through the tournament. With an average score of 90-100 and with about 8-9 wickets falling in the last few games, the pitch seems to be going assisting batsmen again. Accuweather predicts a warm and humid evening in Sharjah for this game. The temperature will be 24°C, with very high humidity at almost 89% and no cloud cover.

Image Credits: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Twitter