Emirates D10 League 2021 Sharjah Vs Dubai Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Sharjah will take on Dubai in the 8th group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:45 PM IST (7:15 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on March 26, 2021. Here are the Sharjah vs Dubai live streaming details, how to watch the Emirates D10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Sharjah vs Dubai preview

Coming into this tournament off of their glorious title win at the Emirates D20 League 2020, the Sharjah Bukhatir XI have gotten their Emirates D10 campaign off to a great start. In a repeat of the D20 League final, the side won their first game of the series against Fujairah by 9 runs. This performance was followed by yet another win, this time, by 8 wickets, over the Ajman Alubond side, putting in second place on the table with 4 points.

In stark contrast to Sharjah's run at the tournament, the Dubai Pulse Secure side have not managed to win a single game in this season so far. The team lost their first encounter at the league to the Emirates Blues by 9 wickets and followed it up with a loss against Fujairah in match 5. Now in 4th place on the table with zero points, Dubai will hope to break this losing streak with a win in this game.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Sharjah vs Dubai squads

Sharjah: Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjith Mani, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Badiuzzama Sayed, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman

Dubai: Fahad Nawaz, Punya mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Anwaar, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq,Wajid Khan, Bilal Cheema, Kai Smith

Emirates D10 League 2021 live in India: Sharjah vs Dubai live streaming details

The Emirates D10 League 2021 will not be a televised event in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can catch the Sharjah vs Dubai live streaming on the FanCode app and website. The Sharjah vs Dubai live scores can also be followed on the UAE Cricket Association's website and social media handles.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Sharjah vs Dubai pitch report and weather forecast

The small dimensions of the Sharjah Cricket Ground and the batting-friendly pitch have made it a favourite of batters over the years. These very conditions, however, make this surface a tough one for bowlers. The fast bowlers should get some movement and bounce in the earlier overs of the match but will have a tough time in the later stages. Accuweather predicts a warm and humid evening in Sharjah for this game. No rain has been forecast for the game. The temperature will be 30°C, with humidity at 41% and no cloud cover.

