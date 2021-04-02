Emirates D10 League 2021 Sharjah Vs Emirates Blues Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Sharjah and Emirates Blues will face each other in the upcoming Emirates D10 League 2021 match on Friday. The match is set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 2, with the game expected to kick off at 8:45 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Sharjah vs Emirates Blues live streaming details along with other information on the encounter.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Sharjah vs Emirates Blues Preview

Third-placed Sharjah have recorded five wins and three losses in the league so far, accumulating 10 points from eight matches. They will head into the match after registering a five-wicket win against Dubai in their previous outing. They would be walking into the match brimming with confidence.

Emirates Blues, on the other hand, are positioned one place above Sharjah as both teams are currently on par with points. The visitors have registered five wins while losing two matches from seven games this season. Walking into the match after suffering a narrow 19-run loss to Ajman in their previous match, Emirates Blues will be hoping to get back on track with a win on Friday.

Emirates D10 live: Sharjah vs Emirates Blues Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly surface as the Emirates D10 League match is predicted to be a high-scoring encounter. However, the recent matches conducted at Sharjah Cricket Stadium seem to provide some assistance to the bowlers as well. While the spinner will be hoping to extract some turn out of the pitch, the pacers will be hopeful for some bounce and extra carry.

Accuweather predicts no rain in Sharjah with the temperatures expected to be in the bracket of 27°C- 30°C. However, with the humidity during the time of the match predicted to be well in excess of 60%, we expect some assistance from the pacers in this match.

Sharjah vs Emirates Blues live streaming: How to watch Sharjah vs Emirates Blues live scores in India?

There will be no Emirates D10 live telecast in India. However, cricket fans can watch the Dubai vs Sharjah live streaming exclusively on the FanCode app. The encounter will begin at 8.45 PM IST. For the Sharjah vs Emirates Blues live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page.

Date: Friday, April 2, 2021

Time: 8.45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Sharjah vs Emirates Blues Prediction

We expect both the teams to play out a thrilling enounter and predict a narrow win for Sharjah at the end of this match.