Emirates D10 League 2021 Sharjah Vs Fujairah Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

Sharjah Bukhatir XI will take on Fujairah Pacific Ventures in the 16th group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (5:00 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on March 30, 2021. Here are the Sharjah vs Fujairah live streaming details, the Sharjah vs Fujairah live scores information, how to watch the Emirates D10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Sharjah vs Fujairah preview

The last match between Sharjah and Fujairah - the second match of the tournament - ended with Sharjah winning by a slim 9-run margin. This was followed by three more wins on the trot for Sharjah - by 8 wickets against Ajman, 61 runs against Dubai and by 6 wickets against Abu Dhabi - taking them to third place on the points table. Coming into this match, the team will be hoping to get back on a winning streak, having lost their last match to the Emirates Blues by 7 wickets, and climb to second place on the table.

Meanwhile, with a very similar run at the tournament, Fujairah have been on a roll since losing their first game to Sharjah. With four wins and one loss at the series so far, the team is in second place on the table and will come into this game having won their last four matches - by 26 runs against Dubai, 9 wickets against Abu Dhabi and 8 runs against the Emirates Blues. A win in this game will take them to the top of the table.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Sharjah vs Fujairah squads

Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Aryansh Sharma, Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Renjith Mani, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vritya Aravind.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Yasir Kaleem, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Ayaz, Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali, Zahoor Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Fayaz Dongaroan, Jiju Janardhanan, Sanchit Sharma, Hamdan Tahir.

Emirates D10 live in India: Sharjah vs Fujairah live streaming details

The Emirates D10 League 2021 will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can watch the Sharjah vs Fujairah live streaming on the FanCode app and website. The Sharjah vs Fujairah live scores can be found on the UAE Cricket website and social media handles.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Sharjah vs Fujairah pitch report and weather forecast

Though this venue has long been considered a batting track, it has been playing out in a fairly balanced manner over the last few games, with an average score of 100-110 and with about 8-10 wickets falling each game. Accuweather predicts a cool and humid evening in Sharjah for this game. No rain has been forecast for Saturday, with temperatures reaching 30°C, humidity at 57% and no cloud cover.

Image Credits: Adil Raza Twitter