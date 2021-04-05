Emirates D10 League Semi-Final Sharjah Vs Emirates Blues Live Stream, Pitch And Weather

Sharjah Bukhatir XI will take on Emirates Blues in the 2nd semi-final match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:45 PM IST (5:15 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on April 5, 2021. Here are the Sharjah vs Emirates Blues live streaming details, how to watch the Emirates D10 semi-final live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Sharjah vs Emirates Blues preview

An exciting match is in the offing for fans, as Sharjah lock horns with the Emirates Blues in the second semi-final of the Emirates D10 League 2021. With seven wins and three losses so far, Sharjah have ended the group stages as the No. 2 team on the table. They will come into this match having won three of their last five games - including a massive 9-wicket win against the Emirates Blues - making them the favourites to win and go to the final.

Meanwhile, with six wins and four losses from ten games, the Emirates Blues will come into this semi-final as the third-placed team in the tournament. Having won their first group stage game against Sharjah by 7 wickets and lost the second one by 9 wickets, the Blues will hope to get back on a winning streak and defend their title successfully on Monday. The winner of this match will take on the winner of the Fujairah vs Ajman semi-final in the final match of the series on April 5.

Emirates D10 semi-final live in India: Sharjah vs Emirates Blues live streaming details

The Emirates D10 League 2021 will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can watch the Sharjah vs Emirates Blues live streaming on the FanCode app and website. The Sharjah vs Emirates Blues live scores can be found on the UAE Cricket website and social media handles.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Sharjah vs Emirates Blues pitch report and weather forecast

The small dimensions of the Sharjah Cricket Ground and the batting-friendly pitch have made it a favourite of batters over the years. These very conditions, however, make this surface a tough one for bowlers. The fast bowlers should get some movement and bounce in the earlier overs of the match but will have a tough time in the later stages.

The track has played out in a fairly balanced manner over the last few games, with an average score of 90-100 and with about 8-10 wickets falling each game. Accuweather predicts a warm and evening in Sharjah for this game. No rain has been forecast. The temperature will be 29°C, with humidity at 38% and no cloud cover.

Image Credits: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Twitter