EN-W Vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

The fourth match of the ongoing 2020 Australia women's Tri-Nation Series will be played between England Women and India Women. The match will be played at the Junction Oval in St Kilda. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for February 7 and will start at 8:40 AM IST.

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Preview

The ongoing T20I Tri-nation tournament provides a final warm-up to all three teams ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in Australia. The tournament began with a game between India Women and England Women which saw the former winning the contest by 5 wickets and three balls to spare. A total of six matches will be played between the three sides before the final scheduled to be played at the Junction Oval in St Kilda on February 12.

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 top picks from squads

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11: EN-W Squad

Heather Knight (c), Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Georgia Elwiss.

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11: IN-W Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, Harleen Deol, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Nuzhat Parween, Pooja Vastrakar.

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Amy Ellen Jones

All-rounder – Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver

Batswomen – Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight (vc), Fran Wilson

Bowlers – Sarah Glenn, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

India women start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

