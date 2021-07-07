'End Of An Era': Kiren Rijiju, Laxman, Sehwag Mourn Legendary Actor Dilip Kumar's Demise

Former Team India players VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag as well as Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju have come forward and paid their tribute to legendary actor Dilip Kumar who passed away on Wednesday morning aged 98.

The Padma Vibhushan recipient had been facing multiple health issues for the past few weeks, being hospitalised numerous times for breathlessness and being treated upon for bilateral pleural effusion. The news of his demise was confirmed by Dr. Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

Laxman, Sehwag & Kiren Rijiju remember Dilip Kumar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, former Indian batsman VVS Laxman wrote that Dilip Kumar's demise marks the 'End of an Era'. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst then offered his heartfelt condolences to the Madhumati actor's family and admirers all over the world. Furthermore, Laxman added that legends like Dilip Kumar live on through their 'exemplary work'.

VVS Laxman's former Indian team-mate Virender Sehwag also offered his condolences to the deceased superstar's family and then reminisced a dialogue from the 1960 cult classic 'Mughal-E-Azam' in which he had portrayed the role of Prince Saleem and was paired opposite the legendary yesteryear actress Madhubala.

The dialogue reads as: "Taqdeerein badal jaati hain,zamana badal jaata hai, mulkon ki taarikh badal jaati hai,shahenshah badal jaate hain,magar iss badalti hui duniya mein mohabbat jis insaan ka daaman thaam leti hai,woh insaan nahi badalta".

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter and mentioned that Dilip Kumar has left a 'huge void' in Indian Cinema.

We grew up watching his amazing films. The passing away of legendary actor Dilip Kumar Ji has deeply saddened all of us. He has left a huge void in Indian Cinema.

Dilip Kumar's legendary acting career

Known as the 'Tragedy King of Bollywood', veteran actor Dilip Kumar was one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian Cinema.

Dilip Kumar’s real name was Mohammad Yusuf Khan. As per reports, Dilip Kumar was also the first superstar who had successfully won the trophy for the Best Actor in Filmfare Award. Dilip Saab made his debut in the movie Jwar Bhata (1944) on the recommendation of iconic star Ashok Kumar, who was his mentor in the initial days of his career.

Dilip Kumar has acted in over 65 films during the course of his career which spanned over 5 decades. He is best known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). The veteran actor was last seen in 'Qila' (1998). He has been felicitated with numerous honours and awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India.