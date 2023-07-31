England Vs Australia 5th Test Day 5 Highlights: Hosts Win By 49 Runs, Draw Series 2-2

Quick links:
Stuart Broad celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Todd Murphy on day five of the fifth Ashes Test match; Image: AP
English pacer Chris Woakes is England's Player of the Series for his exceptional performance throughout the series.
Australian cricket team pacer is the Player of the Series for the Ashes 2023 and was also the leading wicket taker with 23 wickets in the series.
English pacer Chris Woakes gets the Player of the Match award for his stunning performance in the fifth Ashes 2023 match. Woakes played an innings of 36 runs and also picked up three and four wickets in both the innings of the match.
A look at how English pacer Stuart Broad took the last wicket:
The English cricket team has won by 49 runs and the series is leveled at 2-2. Australia retains the Ashes for the fourth consecutive time.
The Australian cricket team have lost the ninth wicket as Todd Murphy departs for a score of 18 runs off 39 balls. Australia are 329/9 after 91 overs.
The Australian cricket team has lost another wicket as Pat Cummins departs for a score of 9 runs off 14 balls. Australia are 294/8.
The Australian team has lost another wicket as Mitchell Starc has to depart for a score of duck. Australia are 275/7 after 76.3 overs.
Another one bites the dust as Aussie batsman Mitchell Marsh has to walk back for a score of 6 runs off 9 balls. Australia are 274/6 after the end of 76 overs.
Australian batsman Steve Smith has to walk back for a score of 54 runs off 94 balls. Australia are 274/5 after end of 75 overs.
Australian cricket team batter Travis Head departs for a score of 43 runs off 70 balls. Australia are 264/4 after 73.3 overs.
The Australian cricket team has made a stable start after the rain break and are 258/3 after 72 overs on Day 5 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test against England.
The play has begun after the rain break on the fifth day of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia being played at the Kennington Oval ground in London.
The players have started to warm up at the ground as the play is just about to begin on Day 5 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia.
The play will resume on Day 5 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test between Australia and England at 08:50 PM.
The umpires will conduct a pitch inspection in the fifth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia at 08:30 PM IST.
Tea have been called on Day 5 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia as rain still has stopped play.
The rain at the Kennington Oval has become heavy and it looks like the second session can be washed out to the heavy showers.
The rain has stopped play on Day 5 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test between Australia and England at The Oval ground in London.
The Australian cricket team has ended at 238/3 at Lunch on Day 5 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test against England.
The Australian cricket team has made a comeback in the fifth Ashes 2023 Test against England after the early loss and has scored 225 runs for the loss of three wickets in 62 overs.
The Australian cricket team has inched closer to the 200 run mark and currently have scored 198 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 55 overs.
Mark Wood picks up the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. Australia 173/3 in 50 overs
The Australian cricket batsmen Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne will look forward to stabilise the team's innings after the fall of early wickets on Day 5.
Australian batsman Usman Khawaja gets out for a score of 72 runs off 145 balls. Australia are 141/2 after the end of 43.2 overs.
The Australian cricket team has lost their first wicket in the form of David Warner for a score of 60 runs off 106 balls. Visitors are 140/1 after 41.2 overs.
Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner continue from their overnight score of 135/0,
The play on Day 5 between England and Australia in the fifth Ashes 2023 Test has begun at the Kennington Oval.
Stuart Broad played mind games with the Australian star Marnus Labuschagne leading it to a crucial wicket.
