England Vs Australia 5th Test Day 5 Highlights: Hosts Win By 49 Runs, Draw Series 2-2

ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 5 Highlights: The 5th Test of the Ashes 2023 at the Oval enters the final day. Australia have successfully retained the Ashes 2023 after drawing the 4th Test in Manchester. Day 4 concluded with AUS standing at 135/0 with Khawaja and Warner with the bat. Australia needs 249 runs in 98 overs.

Ashes Test 2023 - England vs Australia 5th test day 5 live updates

Stuart Broad celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Todd Murphy on day five of the fifth Ashes Test match; Image: AP

23:43 IST, July 31st 2023
Ashes 2023 5th test day 5 live updates: Chris Woakes is England's Player of the Series

English pacer Chris Woakes is England's Player of the Series for his exceptional performance throughout the series. 

23:43 IST, July 31st 2023
England vs Australia 5th Test Day 5 Live Updates: Mitchell Starc is the Player of the Series

Australian cricket team pacer is the Player of the Series for the Ashes 2023 and was also the leading wicket taker with 23 wickets in the series. 

23:43 IST, July 31st 2023
Ashes 2023 5th Test Day 5 Live Score Updates: Chris Woakes is the Player of the Match

English pacer Chris Woakes gets the Player of the Match award for his stunning performance in the fifth Ashes 2023 match. Woakes played an innings of 36 runs and also picked up three and four wickets in both the innings of the match. 

23:14 IST, July 31st 2023
England vs Australia 5th Test Day 5 Live Updates: Stuart Broad takes the last wicket

A look at how English pacer Stuart Broad took the last wicket: 

 

22:57 IST, July 31st 2023
eng vs aus 5th test day 5 live updates: England win by 49 runs

The English cricket team has won by 49 runs and the series is leveled at 2-2. Australia retains the Ashes for the fourth consecutive time. 

22:42 IST, July 31st 2023
Ashes 2023 5th test day 5 live updates: Aussies lose ninth

The Australian cricket team have lost the ninth wicket as Todd Murphy departs for a score of 18 runs off 39 balls. Australia are 329/9 after 91 overs. 

22:02 IST, July 31st 2023
eng vs aus 5th test day 5 live updates: Australia lose another as Cummins departs

The Australian cricket team has lost another wicket as Pat Cummins departs for a score of 9 runs off 14 balls. Australia are 294/8. 

21:38 IST, July 31st 2023
Ashes 2023 5th Test Day 5 Live Score Updates: Another one bites the dust

The Australian team has lost another wicket as Mitchell Starc has to depart for a score of duck. Australia are 275/7 after 76.3 overs. 

21:35 IST, July 31st 2023
Ashes 2023 5th test day 5 live updates: One brings two

Another one bites the dust as Aussie batsman Mitchell Marsh has to walk back for a score of 6 runs off 9 balls. Australia are 274/6 after the end of 76 overs. 

21:35 IST, July 31st 2023
England vs Australia 5th Test Day 5 Live Updates: Smith has to walk back for a score of 54 runs

Australian batsman Steve Smith has to walk back for a score of 54 runs off 94 balls. Australia are 274/5 after end of 75 overs. 

21:22 IST, July 31st 2023
eng vs aus 5th test day 5 live updates: Travis Head departs for 43 runs

Australian cricket team batter Travis Head departs for a score of 43 runs off 70 balls. Australia are 264/4 after 73.3 overs. 

21:17 IST, July 31st 2023
eng vs aus 5th test day 5 live updates: Australia make a stable start after rain break

The Australian cricket team has made a stable start after the rain break and are 258/3 after 72 overs on Day 5 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test against England. 

20:52 IST, July 31st 2023
Ashes 2023 5th Test Day 5 Live Score Updates: The play has begun after rain

The play has begun after the rain break on the fifth day of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia being played at the Kennington Oval ground in London. 

20:48 IST, July 31st 2023
Ashes 2023 5th test day 5 live updates: Players warm up at the ground

The players have started to warm up at the ground as the play is just about to begin on Day 5 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia. 

20:35 IST, July 31st 2023
England vs Australia 5th Test Day 5 Live Updates: The play will resume at 08:50 PM IST

The play will resume on Day 5 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test between Australia and England at 08:50 PM. 

20:20 IST, July 31st 2023
eng vs aus 5th test day 5 live updates: Pitch Inspection at 08:30 PM IST

The umpires will conduct a pitch inspection in the fifth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia at 08:30 PM IST. 

20:07 IST, July 31st 2023
Ashes 2023 5th Test Day 5 Live Score Updates: Tea taken in the fifth Test

Tea have been called on Day 5 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia as rain still has stopped play. 

19:21 IST, July 31st 2023
Ashes 2023 5th test day 5 live updates: The Oval faces intense downpour

The rain at the Kennington Oval has become heavy and it looks like the second session can be washed out to the heavy showers. 

18:42 IST, July 31st 2023
England vs Australia 5th Test Day 5 Live Updates: Rain stops play at The Oval

The rain has stopped play on Day 5 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test between Australia and England at The Oval ground in London. 

18:03 IST, July 31st 2023
Ashes 2023 5th test day 5 live updates: Australia end 238/3 at Lunch

The Australian cricket team has ended at 238/3 at Lunch on Day 5 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test against England. 

17:41 IST, July 31st 2023
England vs Australia 5th Test Day 5 Live Updates: Australia make comeback

The Australian cricket team has made a comeback in the fifth Ashes 2023 Test against England after the early loss and has scored 225 runs for the loss of three wickets in 62 overs. 

17:09 IST, July 31st 2023
eng vs aus 5th test day 5 live updates: Australia inch close to 200 run mark

The Australian cricket team has inched closer to the 200 run mark and currently have scored 198 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 55 overs. 

16:40 IST, July 31st 2023
England vs Australia 5th Test Day 5 Live Updates: England have another breakthrough

Mark Wood picks up the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. Australia 173/3 in 50 overs

16:28 IST, July 31st 2023
England vs Australia 5th Test Day 5 Live Updates: Australia batters look to stabilise innings

The Australian cricket batsmen Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne will look forward to stabilise the team's innings after the fall of early wickets on Day 5. 

16:10 IST, July 31st 2023
England vs Australia 5th Test Day 5 Live Updates: Khawaja departs for 72 runs

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja gets out for a score of 72 runs off 145 balls. Australia are 141/2 after the end of 43.2 overs. 

15:57 IST, July 31st 2023
England vs Australia 5th Test Day 5 Live Updates: Australia lose first wicket

The Australian cricket team has lost their first wicket in the form of David Warner for a score of 60 runs off 106 balls. Visitors are 140/1 after 41.2 overs. 

15:43 IST, July 31st 2023
ENG vs AUS 5th Test Live Updates: Australian openers continue from their overnight score

Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner continue from their overnight score of 135/0, 

15:43 IST, July 31st 2023
ENG vs AUS 5th Test Live Score: Play begins at The Oval

The play on Day 5 between England and Australia in the fifth Ashes 2023 Test has begun at the Kennington Oval. 

13:07 IST, July 31st 2023
England vs Australia 5th Test Day 5 Live Updates: Quick facts
  • England Cricket Team have failed to win the Ashes series since 2015.
  • Australian Cricket team are one win away to lift their 1st Ashes on English soil since 2001.
10:58 IST, July 31st 2023
England vs Australia 5th Test Day 5 Live Updates: Iconic moments of the 5th Test

Stuart Broad played mind games with the Australian star Marnus Labuschagne leading it to a crucial wicket.

 

