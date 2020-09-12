Eng Vs Aus: Steve Smith Clears Concussion Test, To Be Available For Must-win 2nd ODI

Australia's prolific batsman Steve Smith on Saturday cleared his concussion test and will be available for selection for the upcoming second ODI against arch-rivals England that will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. Smith was not a part of Australia's team for the first ODI against England as he suffered a blow on his head in the nets on match eve, cricket.com.au reported.

He was then replaced by all-rounder Marcus Stoinis at the number three spot. Last year, during the Ashes, Smith had missed a Test match after being hit on the head by England's Jofra Archer.

'There will be no backing down from Steve Smith': Mitchell Marsh

"Absolutely, I'm looking forward to seeing that happen. Anyone who bowls 150kms an hour, he loves the challenge so there'll be no backing down from Steve Smith, I know that 100 percent for sure," cricket.com.au quoted Mitchell Marsh as saying after the first ODI.

Australia draw first blood

English skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss in the 1st ODI at the Old Trafford and elected to field first. His decision seemed to be spot on as the English bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals as the former world champions lost half their side for 123. Middle-order batsmen Glenn Maxwell (77) and Mitchell Marsh (73) then added 126 runs for the sixth-wicket stand as the Aussies finished their innings at 294/9 in their 50 overs.

In reply, the hosts got off to a disastrous start as they lost all their top-order batsmen very quickly and were staring down the barrel at 57/4. Opener Jonny Bairstow (84) and Sam Billings then added 113 runs for the fifth-wicket stand. However, Bairstow's dismissal proved to be the turning point of the contest and even though Billings (118) tried his level best to anchor the English run chase, he waged a lone battle as he did not receive any support from the other end as the reigning ODI world champions were restricted to 275/9 in their 50 overs.

The five-time world champions won the contest by 19 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

(With ANI Inputs)