ENG Vs IND: Ex-Pakistan Skipper Ramiz Raja Calls India's Pace Attack 'best In The World'

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja on Monday, August 16, praised India for their great effort in winning the second Test match at Lord's by a massive 151-run margin. Ramiz credited Virat Kohli for the win, adding that it was the positive attitude established by the Indian skipper, before the fourth innings, that gave India the confidence to move forward in the game. Ramiz also lauded pacer Mohammed Siraj for turning the game on its head whenever Virat Kohli trusted him with the ball.

"There is now no greater bowling attack in the world than India's. The days of India attacking and dominating with spin bowling are long gone, and now it's all about pace. And if you have Siraj Miyaan then fikar-not (don't worry) since his temperament is identical to Virat Kohli's. When Kohli hands him the bowl, he turns the game on its head and makes an impossible situation possible with his spirit and quality," Ramiz said in his YouTube video.

"This Test match belongs to Virat Kohli merely because of the huddle he had before entering the field to bowl. It unquestionably contributed to a good and positive atmosphere. They were able to win the game in less than two innings. It was a sensational encounter, and India deserves credit for coming back from a no-win situation to win the game," Ramiz added.

India vs England Lord's Test

India went from losing the game to registering one of its most iconic victories in recent times. India dominated the game on Day 1 with openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma owning the show followed by a valiant effort from Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rishabh Pant. India posted 364 runs on the board after the end of the first innings. However, all of India's hard work was put to the ground when England's skipper Joe Root helped his side post a massive total of 391 runs with his amazing 180-run knock. Root's unbeaten 180-run knock helped England bounce back stronger in the game.

England pacers continued the momentum on Day 4 as they dismissed in-form Indian openers Rahul and Rohit early in their second innings. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was sent back to the pavilion not so long after. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who had been out of touch for the past couple of months, forged a great partnership in middle-overs to take India to a respectable total. The duo was dismissed right before the end of the play on Day 4. Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma resumed batting for India on Day 5. England struck and dismissed both the batsman to expose the Indian tail early in the day.

However, a record partnership between Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah assured that India has a defendable total on the board when England comes out to bat in the final innings. India declared at 298/8. Indian bowlers struck early as Bumrah and Shami dismissed both the openers in the first two overs of the last innings. Ishant Sharma also joined the party and dismissed Haseeb Hameed and Jonny Bairstow before tea. Bumrah came in after tea and sent England skipper Joe Root back to the pavilion.

Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali put up a partnership of 23 runs before Mohammed Siraj struck and removed the latter. Siraj then picked Jos Buttler and Sam Curran in quick succession. Robinson lost his wicket to Bumrah and the final nail in the coffin was hammered by Siraj when he dismissed James Anderson to help India finish the game before the end of play on Day 5. Indian opener KL Rahul was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding 129-run knock in the first innings.

