Former Indian skipper Michael Vaughan is one of the few people on social media who never fails to enrage Indian cricket fans. This time, the 2005 Ashes-winning captain received harsh criticism from online users for what they perceived to be a "biased" remark on Rishabh Pant. In a Friday Tweet, Vaughan compared Pant's outstanding knock against England to that of Jonny Bairstow's performance in the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand.

However, netizens did not like the comparison and quickly pointed out to Vaughan that Pant has been playing explosive innings in Test cricket since 2018. Pant played an exceptional knock against England on Friday as he smashed 146 runs off just 111 balls to help India recover from what could be described as a shaky start. India had lost five wickets for 98 runs when Pant came in the middle and smashed England bowlers all around the park.

This is great viewing .. @RishabhPant17 doing a Jonny B … #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 1, 2022

Indian Fans react on Vaughan's tweet on Rishabh Pant

Better description would be-Jonny B played like Rishabh last week.....Rishabh was doing Bazball way before Bazball was even a thing. https://t.co/6Z8zIsaaVb — Satirical Sort (@sarvamsarcasm) July 1, 2022

Pant is doing it since 2018 whereas Jonny from the last series.I know you are biased,but atleast get your facts right:) — Shoaib (@ShoaibYahiya) July 1, 2022

If 'Grapes are Sour' had an ultimate present day example it would be @MichaelVaughan. What @RishabhPant17 did yesterday is what he has done on a number of occassions and that to on foreign pitches unlike @jbairstow21 Who did it in England (1/2) — i_am_in-within (@neharsh_12) July 2, 2022

Jonny doing this only from last series and pant is doing this from his first test match so Jonny copying pant's style — himanshu dixit (@dixit_nanu) July 1, 2022

Ben Stokes, the captain of England, won the toss and decided to bowl first in the game. Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill opened the batting for India. Together, the pair scored 27 runs until Gill was dismissed by James Anderson for 17 off 24 balls. Anderson then removed Pujara for 13 off 46 balls. Matthew Potts successfully trapped Hanuma Vihari LBW for 20 runs off 53 balls.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was dismissed in a shocking manner after he was unable to decide whether to play or leave the ball. He was sent back by Potts for 11 off 19 balls. Anderson then struck and removed Shreyas Iyer for 15 off 11 balls. Pant and Jadeja then forged a partnership of 222 runs off 239 balls. By the time Joe Root dismissed Pant at the conclusion of the third session, he had already done the job for India. On Day 2, Jadeja will continue batting in the middle for India as he has 83 runs from 163 balls.

England vs India 5th Test: Playing XIs

England's Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

India's Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah (c).

Image: MichaelVaughan/Instagram/BCCI/Twitter

