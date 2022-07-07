ENG Vs IND: Ishant Sharma Names India's Best-ever T20 Batsman, Says 'no Doubt' About It

Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma on Thursday picked his favourite T20 batter from the country and it isn't Rishabh Pant or Ishan Kishan. Sharma, who plays for the country in the longest format of the game, named Rohit Sharma as his favourite T20 batter from India. Sharma was speaking to Jatin Sapru on the latter's YouTube channel, where he said Rohit is without a doubt India's best T20 batter.

When asked about his favourite T20 batter in the world, Sharma named former South African cricketer AB de Villiers.

Rohit Sharma has played 125 T20I matches for India and has scored 3,313 runs at an average of 32.48 and with a strike rate of nearly 140. He is currently the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals and has also played the most number of matches by any player in the format. Rohit has a whopping four T20I centuries to his name, which is also the highest for any player in the format. The 34-year-old has played 227 games in the IPL and has scored 5,879 runs at an average of 30.30.

Rohit is all set to lead the Indian team in the first T20I against England on Thursday. India and England are currently locking horns against each other in a three-match T20I series followed by as many ODI games. Rohit was part of the one-off Test against England earlier this month but was abruptly removed from the team after testing positive for COVID-19. Jasprit Bumrah led the team in Rohit's absence.

England vs India: 1st T20I

The first T20I between India and England will take place at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m. IST with the toss slated to be held 30 minutes prior to that.

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

India's Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.

Image: BCCI

