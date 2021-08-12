Eng Vs Ind: Ravichandran Ashwin Gives Insight On Team's Preparation Ahead Of 2nd Test

Team India test off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was dropped for the 1st England vs India test match at Trent Match. But with Shardul Thakur unavailable for the Lord's test due to injury, the off-spinner could get a nod for the Lord's Test. The 1st England vs India Test match ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day. The 34-year-old player, Ashwin on Wednesday gave an insight on Team India's preparation for the Lord’s Test.

England vs India: Ravichandran Ashwin on India's preparation for Lord's Test

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle, Ashwin spoke about the mood in the Indian camp despite not being able to win the first Test at Trent Bridge and playing at Lords wicket. He said, “Overall the way we batted and bowled was excellent in the first Test so the mood was excellent. Whenever you come to Lord’s it’s a picturesque occasion. A very special place for me to come. And we are well prepared for the Test even if the wicket is damp. I am personally looking forward to a wonderful Test series where the Indian team can achieve something really great,”. Ashwin also revealed that the Indian team was disappointed at missing out on the chance to win the first Test and go 1-0 up in the five-match England vs India Test series.



India vs England 2nd test pitch report

The 22-yard surface at Lord's is considered to be a paradise for the fast bowlers. Both India and England will think about retaining most of the fast bowlers that featured in the 1st Test with only small changes happening due to injury concerns. The tinge of grass and the famous Lord's slope will add to the excitement of quicker bowlers going into the Test. With the ball expected to move after hitting the deck, batsmen will have to not only keep their defense strong but also try and spend time on the wicket before playing their strokes.

India vs England 2nd test schedule

Coming to the Ind vs Eng 2nd test schedule the match will be hosted at the Lord's Cricket Stadium from August 12 to August 16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25. The final two Tests (September 2-6 and September 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester respectively.

(Image: BCCI/ Twitter)