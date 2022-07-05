Former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer have a history of trolling each other and the banter is quite enjoyed by fans on social media.

Both the former cricketers have once again taken a shot at each other as India vs England 5th Test nears its end. Currently, England have their noses ahead going into the final day.

ENG vs IND 5th Test: Michael Vaughan trolls Wasim Jaffer

With England closing in on the victory, Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and mocked Wasim Jaffer asking him if he (Jaffer) was feeling nervous about England batters making a flying start to their run chase. The former Indian opener hit back with a hilarious ‘Jethalal’ inspired reply.

Are you nervous yet @WasimJaffer14 😜😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 4, 2022

ENG vs IND 5th Test: Will India bounce back despite England's dominance

After dominating the first three days of the rescheduled England vs India 5th Test, India lost the plot on Day 4 having failed to bat the entire day. England bounced back with Ben Stokes leading from the front with 4 wickets to his name as India set up England a target of 378 runs to chase down. England’s previous most successful run chase was in 2019 when they chased down the 359-run target against Australia in the Ashes test. It was Ben Stokes’ who had scored a magnificent unbeaten century to guide the team to victory.

England got off to a strong start with Zack Crawley and Alex Lees’ 107-run partnership for the first wicket setting up the base for run chase. India bounced back with a couple of wickets to put England under pressure. However the in-form batters Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow stitched together an impressive 150-run stand which is slowly taking the match away from India. England needs just 119 runs to win and has 7 wickets in hand to complete a historic chase at Edgbaston.

However, India will not make things easy and will be hoping to pick up early wickets on the final day and make the Test match a nail-biting encounter. India was exceptional when the two sides met last year with the visitors securing 2-1 lead in the series. However, the last Test was postponed as certain players and management tested positive for COVID.