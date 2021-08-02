ENG Vs INDIA: Rahane Confirms Pujara's No. 3 Position, Hints At Shardul Thakur's Inclusion

With only two days to go for the India-England five-match Test series, Ajinkya Rahane has confirmed that Cheteshwar Pujara will not open in the first Test and he will continue to bat at his usual spot - Number 3. Team India's Test Vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane's statement comes after Opener Mayank Agarwal was ruled out of India vs England's first Test due to concussion. Rahane also dropped a hint that All-Rounder Shardul Thakur can also be included in the playing XI in the Test series.

Ajinkya Rahane drops hint on Shardul Thakur

As per a PTI report, Ajinkya Rahane didn't divulge the playing combination but did drop a hint that Shardu Thakur's impressive lower-order batting could be used during the five-Test series against England, starting August 4.

When asked who among the bowlers is the best bet with the willow and may fill up for Hardik Pandya's absence, Rahane named Fellow Shardul Thakur, who recently scored a half-century and took 7 wickets against Australia in his second Test in Brisbane.

"Everyone is different. What Hardik did in 2018 was different for us. Shardul can bat. You have seen Shardul bat in Australia and he did well in domestic cricket as well," Rahane said about Thakur, who has seven first-class half-centuries but at a modest average of 16.58.

"(Jasprit) Bumrah , (Mohd) Shami, (Mohd) Siraj, Umesh (Yadav) and Ishant (Sharma) are putting in the effort in the nets. Whatever 20-30 runs we score in end, matters a lot. It's good that they are wanting to bat for at least 10-12 minutes in the nets. See result comes later and what is important is process and working hard and contribute as a member of the team. We are hoping for some contributions from our tail-enders" added Rahane.

Ajinkya Rahane confirms Cheteshwar Pujara will not open

Following the WTC Final, Cheteshwar Pujara has been facing criticism not only from fans on social media but also from cricket experts. Pujara's defensive approach has been under the radar of cricket experts and also various questions have been raised on his 'intent'.

"We sat together and discussed our batting plans but in England, it is challenging conditions for a batsman. Everyone has different plans and everyone needs to back his own methods," said Rahane.

"Communication is the key for the batting unit, but individually, I feel everyone should back their own methods because conditions change quickly over here in 15-20 minutes. It's about getting used to conditions quickly. As a batting unit, we are ready,"added Rahane.

The 33-year-old batsman also dismissed suggestions about Pujara getting promoted to opening the batting instead of being by his usual No. 3 position.

"Pujara is our No 3 batsman. Who will open the innings, we are still finalising our combination. Pujara has been really solid for us at No. 3 and as for opening pair, the captain, coach, and management will decide," Rahane further stated.

Ajinkya Rahane on green pitches in England

Recently, the BCCI shared the first look of the Trent Bridge pitch and it was full of green tops.

Rahane said that their team is fully aware that England could unleash a green top surface for Indian players, who need to counter seamer-friendly conditions.

"We expect England to give us such kind of wickets and its their home conditions and we are not going to think too much about it. Winning each and every moment in Test cricket is really important. We are not really worried what kind of wickets are given to us," said the Indian Vice-Captain.

Ajinkya Rahane on Ben Stokes' decision

The Indian vice-captain acknowledged that bubble fatigue is a reality and his team completely respects opposition star Ben Stokes' decision to take a break from the game and work on his "mental well-being."

"Bubble (life) is really challenging. You have got to understand a player's mindset as well. When you play at the highest level, you have to always give your hundred percent, and your mental health matters a lot. We (Indian team) respect his decision and I am sure his England teammates also respect his decision. It's all about understanding players' mindset as to what he is going through. It is tough and challenging to be in a bubble continuously and perform," Rahane stated.

