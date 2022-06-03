ENG Vs NZ: CPL Team's 'year 2053' Post On Stuart Broad And James Anderson Goes Viral

Age plays an important role in players' longevity in any sport and England's pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been going from strength to strength despite being on the wrong side of the 30s. The former is 39 while his bowling partner is 35 and both the players still continue to trouble batsmen with their swing. A glimpse of this was seen on day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand on Thursday, where they bagged five wickets together.

Caribbean Premier League side Barbados Royals decided to have some fun around the pacers making lives hard for batsmen at their age.

Barbados Royals poke fun over James Anderson, Stuart Broad's age amid Test against New Zealand

Barbados Royals took James Anderson and Stuart Broad's ‘longevity’ to an altogether different level, posting ‘images’ of the two bowlers, imagining how they'd look in the year 2053. Anderson would likely be nearly 70 years old and Broad should be around 66 in that year. Here's the tweet from Barbados Royals :

Year 2053 and these two will still be troubling batters!



Absolute legends.

Speaking of records, James Anderson is the highest wicket-taker in the world among pacers with 644 scalps and is third in the all-time list behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), and late Australian legend Shane Warne (708 wickets). Stuart Broad, on the other hand, is the third-highest wicket-taker among pacers with 538 wickets and is behind Anderson and Australian legend Glenn McGrath, and is sixth on the all-time list.

England vs New Zealand Day 1 highlights

England, under new skipper Ben Stokes dominated the visiting New Zealand side on Day 1 of the Lord's Test. The day belonged to the pacers of both teams who created havoc with the ball. Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for 132 runs on the board with James Anderson and Matty Potts picking four wickets each. Potts removed Williamson for two to claim his first Test victim and Anderson picked up two early wickets and two more in the second session. England spinner Jack Leach was withdrawn from the Test and is in doubt for next week's second Test at Trent Bridge with concussion symptoms after a heavy fall in the outfield.

England openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley shared a solid partnership of 59 before the latter was caught behind off Jamieson for 43. After the opening partnership was broken, England lost seven more wickets for 57 runs. Jamieson removed Ollie Pope for seven in his first innings at No.3 and Colin De Grandhomme dismissed Joe Root for 11. Boult removed Jonny Bairstow (1) and debutant Matthew Potts (0) in the same over. Ben Foakes, on six, and Stuart Broad (4) will resume the innings on the second day.