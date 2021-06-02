ENG Vs NZ Live: England Stars Return To 'Home Of Cricket' Lord's With A Powerful Message

The England vs New Zealand test series kicked off on Wednesday at Lord's and the hosts used the opportunity to deliver a powerful message to the entire world. The sport returned to the "Home of Cricket" for the first time since the 2019 Ashes, and also marked the return of supporters into the stadiums. The England cricket messages were loud and clear as the crowd stood to their feet to welcome both the teams onto the ground.

ENG vs NZ 2021: England players deliver powerful messages while walking out at Lord's

England cricket players delivered a powerful message on Wednesday as they walked into Lord's in what was their first game at the venue in nearly two years. The entire squad sported black t-shirts with the simple message that "Cricket is a game for Everyone". The backs of each player had a different message, with England cricket expressing their will to fight against the existing social evils such as Transphobia, Homophobia, Sexism, religious intolerance, and ableism among many other issues.

The crowd at Lord's rose to their feet to welcome the players before the start of the day's play when they gather for the national anthems. Social media was in awe of the England cricket messages and praised the team for putting their put forward in battling the existing evils in the society. Joe Root's side will be playing in front of a home crowd for the first time since 2019 and with the Lord's capacity capped at 25%, about 7,500 fans can be in attendance each day for the first international cricket of the summer.

We return to international cricket with a powerful message.



Cricket is a game for ᴇᴠᴇʀʏᴏɴᴇ 🏏 pic.twitter.com/lDkTS215jy — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 2, 2021

ENG vs NZ live: Line-ups for the ENG vs NZ 2021 first Test

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson. New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

ENG vs NZ live broadcast India: How to watch ENG vs NZ?

The first Test match of the England vs New Zealand Test series will start at 3:30 p.m. (IST), on Wednesday, June 2. The England vs New Zealand live streaming will be covered by the Sony Pictures Networks India. Fans with the query of England vs New Zealand where to watch in India can tune into Sony SIX channel. Fans can also use the SonyLIV app and website to witness the Test match live from India.

(Image Courtesy: England Cricket Twitter)