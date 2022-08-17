ENG Vs SA Dream11 Prediction: England Vs South Africa 1st Test Fantasy Tips And Playing XI

The Ben Stokes-led England Test team is all set to face South Africa in the first Test match of the three-Test series on Wednesday, at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. The teams recently locked horns in a T20I series, where South Africa claimed a 2-1 win. Having maintained a 100% success rate as a captain so far, Stokes will now look to continue the winning run and defeat South Africa in the opening Test.

England head into the Test series after defeating India by in the 5th Test match in their last Test puting. In the series prior to that, England claimed a 3-0 whitewash in the three-match Test series against New Zealand. On the other hand, the visiting South African team defeated Bangladesh by 2-0 in their last Test series.

ENG vs SA 1st Test: Dream11 predictions

ENG vs SA Fantasy Team- Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Dean Elgar (vc), Rassie van der Dussen, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Joe Root (c), Keshav Maharaj, James Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

ENG vs SA 1st Test: Predicted Playing XIs

England’s playing XI- Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (WK), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

South Africa’s predicted paying XI- Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

England vs South Africa 1st Test: Fantasy Tips

Joe Root is currently the no. 1 ranked player in the ICC Men’s Test player rankings and has smacked over 10,000 runs in his career. He scored 142 runs in the final Test against India, which makes him one of the top picks for fantasy teams.

Captain Dean Elgar scored three fifties in four innings in South Africa’s last Test series against Bangladesh. He has had a good year so far and is the highest ranked Proteas payer in the ICC Test rankings.

England captain Ben Stokes has enjoyed 100% success in Test matches since assuming captaincy earlier this year. He has scored 5280 runs and has notched up 182 wickets in his career so far.

Kagiso Rabada is placed at 5th in the ICC Test bowlers rankings. He has 243 wickets to his name in 52 matches so far.

James Anderson took 11 wickets during the series against New Zealand and heads into the 1st Test against New Zealand on the back of 657 Test wickets in 172 games.

England vs South Africa Test Series: Full Squads

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne(w), Keegan Petersen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Simon Harmer, Khaya Zondo, Anrich Nortje, Ryan Rickelton, Glenton Stuurman

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope(w), Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Matty Potts, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, Harry Brook, Ben Foakes