ENG Vs SA Dream11 Predictions: England Vs South Africa 2nd ODI Fantasy Tips, Playing XI

England and South Africa are up against each other in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Friday, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. The visitors head into the 2nd ODI on the back of a 62-run victory in the series opener, which also marked the retirement of England’s Test captain Ben Stokes from the 50-over format. The Proteas squad notched up a first innings total of 333 runs, riding high on a 117-ball knock of 134 runs by Rassie van der Dussen.

Aiden Markram and Janneman Malan also contributed with knocks of 77 and 57 runs respectively. At the same time, allrounder Liam Livingstone returned with his best figures of 2/30 in four overs for England, while Brydon Carse and Moeen Ali took one wicket each. Meanwhile, chasing the target, England were bowled out with 271 runs on the scoreboard.

Root was the highest scorer for the team but was denied a century by 14 runs. Jonny Bairstow also contributed with a half-century, while Jason Roy scored 43 runs in 62 balls. Anrich Nortje returned with a four-wicket haul for the Proteas squad, while Aiden Markram and Tabraiz Shamsi also chipped in with two wickets each. Having said that, here are the Dream11 predictions, fantasy tips, playing XI news, and more interesting details about the 2nd ODI, which begins at 5:30 PM IST.

England vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Dream11 predictions

Fantasy team-

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Macro Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Reece Topley

England vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Playing XI news

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Keshav Maharaj (C), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

England Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler (c&wk), Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Phil Salt, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

England vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Fantasy Tips

Joe Root hit 86 runs off 77 balls in the 1st ODI.

Rassie van der Dussen contributed with 134 runs in 117 balls in the 1st ODI.

Jonny Bairstow scored 63 runs in 71 balls in the 1st ODI.

Aiden Markram hit 77 runs in 61 balls in the 1st ODI and also contributed with the bowling effort of 2/25.

All-rounder Liam Livingstone returned with figures of 2/30 in the 1st ODI.