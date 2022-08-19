ENG Vs SA: Stuart Broad Takes Stunning One-handed Catch, Leaves Everyone Amazed; WATCH

While England has been on the back foot for most of the first Test against South Africa, they did begin the third day on a high with Stuart Broad taking a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Kagiso Rabada. However, by then the Proteas had inflicted most of the damage as they had already registered a comfortable 124-run lead. The Dean Elgar-led side extended that lead to 161 runs before England managed to dismiss all their batters in the early hours of Day 3.

ENG vs SA: Stuart Broad takes stunning catch

As seen in the video posted by England Cricket below, Kagiso Rabada was attempting to smack the ball over mid-on for a boundary, but he failed to beat Stuart Broad, who took an unbeatable one-handed catch. The catch was so impressive that it not only left his teammates amazed, but Broad too seemed in disbelief after he realized what he had pulled off.

SA take 161-run lead into 2nd innings

South Africa will take a lead of 161 runs into the second innings of the first test against England at Lord's. The Proteas resumed on 289-7 and were bowled out for 326 after an hour's play on Day 3, with Stuart Broad taking a wonder catch before cleaning up the tail with two wickets on Friday.

Broad leapt backwards and took a one-handed catch at wide mid-on to remove Kagiso Rabada for 3 off the third ball of the day, bowled by Matt Potts. He then also contributed with the ball by getting edges into the slip cordon to account for Marco Jansen (48) and Lungi Ngidi (0). Anrich Nortje was stranded on 28 not out. England, who was bowled out for 165 early on the second day, has won four straight test matches under the new leadership team of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

After 12 overs in the second innings, England already find themselves in a spot of bother as they have just scored 38 runs and have already lost Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope to Keshav Maharaj. As things stand, they still trail South Africa by 123 runs.

(Inputs from AP)