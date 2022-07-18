ENG-W Vs SA-W 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News & More

The South Africa women’s cricket team is up against the England women in the final ODI of the ongoing three-match series on Monday, at the Grace Road Stadium in Leicester, England. The proteas squad heads into the 3rd ODI in a bid to avoid a 3-0 whitewash, as they have already lost two matches in a row. The series began with England winning the 1st ODI by five wickets, before claiming a thumping 114-run victory in the subsequent game to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The South African women were bowled out on the score of 218 runs in the 1st ODI, as England cruised to victory within 32.1 overs, with five wickets in hand. Meanwhile, in the 2nd ODI, the home side set a high-scoring total of 337 runs in the first innings and bowled out the opposition at the score of 223 runs to win the game by 114 runs. Having said that, here’s a look at the Dream11 predictions, fantasy tips, and more about Sunday’s match, which begins at 6:30 PM IST.

ENG-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI: Dream11 predictions

Fantasy Team:

Keeper – Trisha Chetty

Batters – Tammy Beaumont, Laura Wolvaardt, Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders – Natalie Sciver (C), Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Emma Lamb (VC)

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Nadine de Klerk, Charlie Dean

England Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI: Fantasy Tips

Emma Lamb is the highest run-scorer of the series with a total of 169 runs in two matches. She scored 102 runs in the series-opener followed by a knock of 67 runs in the 2nd ODI.

Sophia Dunkley with 129 runs in two matches, is the second-highest run scorer of the series. She hit 107 runs in the last game for England.

South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp is also a must-pick player for fantasy teams in the 3rd ODI, as he hit the maximum of 73 runs in 59 balls for South Africa in the 2nd ODI.

Laura Wolvaardt is South Africa’s highest run-scorer in the series so far, as she has contributed with 98 runs in two games. She also hit 55 runs in the 2nd ODI.

England’s Charlie Dean is the highest wicket-taker of the ongoing series, with a total of five dismissals so far. She returned with figures of 4/53 in the 2nd ODI.

Nadie de Klerk has picked up the maximum of four wickets so far for South Africa in the ongoing series.

England Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI: Playing XIs and Team News

England Women Predicted Playing XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Anya Shrubsole

South Africa Women Predicted Playing XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Laura Goodall, Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

(Image: @cricket_south_africa/Instagram)