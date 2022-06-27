ENG-W Vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head Record, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, & More

England Women are set to face South Africa Women in the one-off Test match which will be taking place at Taunton on Monday, June 27. The England Women vs South Africa Women is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm IST. England Women have played two test matches this year one against India and the other against Australia Women in the Ashes in February, with both matches ending in a draw.

On the other hand, South Africa Women will be playing their first Test match since November 2014 and will be eager to make an impression. Here's a look at ENG-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, England Women vs South Africa Women head-to-head record and other details.

ENG-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Heather Knight, Laura Wolvaardt, Tammy Beaumont (c), Lizelle Lee

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Sune Luus (vc)

Bowlers: Tumi Sekhukhune, Nadine de Klerk, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross.

Pitch report for England Women vs South Africa Women one-off Test

The surface in Taunton is usually known to help the bowlers in the past however with no matches being played for the last three years expect a new balanced 22-yard surface for this fixture.

Timings ⏰



Dates 📅



Venues 🏟️



Everything you need to know about 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 27, 2022

England Women vs South Africa Women fantasy picks

Heather Knight

England captain has mustered a total of 697 runs from 9 Test matches. She would be hoping to make a big score in the only Test match.

Sophie Ecclestone

The Right-arm Medium fast bowler has an impressive record of 15 scalps at an average of 26.46 in her five-match Test career. She will be looking to add more wickets to her tally during the one-off Test.

Sune Luss:

The skipper of South Africa Women's team can contribute with both bat and ball. She will be playing a key role as South Africa looks to beat England on their own turf in this only Test match.

Laura Wolvaardt

The star opener will be key to South Africa Women’s team getting a strong start at the top of the order. Wolvaardt will be looking for a big score knock on her Test debut.

England vs South Africa probable playing XI

England probable playing XI: Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell.

South Africa probable playing XI: Andrie Steyn, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luss (c), Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.