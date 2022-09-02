England Announce T20 World Cup 2022 Squad, Jos Buttler To Lead; Jofra Archer Misses Out

With just over a month remaining for the T20 World Cup 2022 to begin in Australia, the England men's team's selection panel named their 15-member squad. Senior fast bowlers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have been named in the squad after returning from their respective injuries. Both players last played a competitive match during England's Test Tour of the West Indies.

The two senior pacers would be joined by Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Jordan and all-rounders Sam Curran and Ben Stokes. Meanwhile, all-rounder Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid have been named as the two spin options for The Three Lions. The squad also includes three travelling reserves, who could get the opportunity to replace someone in the squad if someone were to get injured or sidelined for any reason. Meanwhile, wicket-keeper Jos Buttler will continue to lead the side. Fast bowler Jofra Archer misses out after failing to recover from injury.

England's T20 World Cup 2022 squad

Jos Buttler (Lancashire): Captain Moeen Ali (Worcestershire) Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire) Harry Brook (Yorkshire) Sam Curran (Surrey) Chris Jordan (Surrey) Liam Livingstone (Lancashire) Dawid Malan (Yorkshire) Adil Rashid (Yorkshire) Phil Salt (Lancashire) Ben Stokes (Durham) Reece Topley (Surrey) David Willey (Yorkshire) Chris Woakes (Warwickshire) Mark Wood (Durham)

Travelling Reserves

Liam Dawson (Hampshire) Richard Gleeson (Lancashire) Tymal Mills (Sussex)

England cricket team's fixtures at T20 WC

Sr. No. Fixture Date Venue 1 England v Afghanistan Saturday, 22 October 2022 Perth Stadium, Perth 2 England v Qualifier (B2) Wednesday, 26 October 2022 MCG, Melbourne 3 England v Australia Friday, 28 October 2022 MCG, Melbourne 4 England v New Zealand Tuesday, 1 November 2022 The Gabba, Brisbane 5 England v Qualifier (A1) Saturday, 5 November 2022 SCG, Sydney

If the England Cricket Team were to finish in the top two spots of their group, they would move to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. The first semi will take place on Wednesday, November 9, at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, while the second semi will take place on Thursday, November 10, at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Meanwhile, the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 final will take place on Sunday, November 13, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.